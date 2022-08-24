Former Indian captain Virat Kohli will be hoping to hit good form when he returns to international cricket after 1.5 month long break at the Asia Cup 2022. The first match is vs arch-rivals Pakistan and Kohi would be hoping to leave a long-lasting impact in the tournament though a big score. It has been a long time since a big 100 came from his bat. Kohli's last international ton came more than 1,000 days ago. But even a quality fifty and seventies will help India in a big way in Asia Cup 2022. More importantly it will give Kohli the much-needed confidence to get back in form.

The 33-year-old, while speaking on Star Sports' show Gameplan, he touched upon his comeback in Asia Cup and his poor run of form. The world knows about his big slump in 2014 on the tour of England after which he recovered in time and became a better batter. He admitted that in the tour of England in2014, he was not batting at his best. He was making mistakes and there was a pattern to it unlike this time when he is not making many mistakes.

"What happened in England was a pattern, so something that I could work on and something that I had to kind of overcome. Right now, as you rightly mentioned, there is nothing that you can point out saying that the problem is happening here. So, that for me, is actually an easier thing to process because I know that I'm batting well and at times, when I start feeling that rhythm back, then I know that I'm batting well. So, that for me is not an issue, which wasn't the case in England; I didn't feel like I was batting well at all. So, I had to work hard on one thing that could be exposed again and again which I overcame; right now this is not the case," he said.

Kohli added that he understands his game right now and he is not afraid of the bad phase he is in. He rather wants to learn from these mistakes and wants to learn about the core values he has as a sports person and a athlete.

“..As long as I'm ticking those boxes, I know there are ups and downs, and when I come out of this phase, I know how consistent I can be. My experiences are sacred to me. Whatever I have experienced in this phase or in the past, as well one thing that I can vouch for, is that I have never valued myself more as a person," he said.

India will take on Pakistan on Sunday (August 28) at Dubai International Stadium in their first Asia Cup 2022 clash.

