Former India spinner Amit Mishra believes that Pakistan may lack experience if Naseem Shah misses out the ICC ODI World Cup flight to India but they still have enough pace-bowling reserves to find an able replacement. Mishra, however, feels that Naseem's experience will certainly be felt in the World Cup. Naseem had injured his bowling shoulder during the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash vs India. His earlier scans revealed that the injury was not that grave. However, another scan sent a shockwave. Naseem could be out for at least six months due the injury.

Speaking to a group of journalist ahead of the India vs Australia ODIs, Ex-Indian cricketer Mishra, who is also an expert with JioCinema and Sports18, said that he is sure that Pakistan will be able to find a bowler of same quality as Naseem but what will matter is experience. Mishra said, "Experience does matter but the thing with Pakistan cricket team is that they have never been short of good fast bowlers. I have been watching and playing cricket for a very long time and have never seen them not have genuinely good pacers. They have had their struggles with spinners and batters but not in fast bowling.

"I am sure they have good replacement bowlers to replace Naseem Shah. But yes, experience plays a role. How you handle the pressure plays a role. An experienced player can handle that pressure better. They must have bowlers who can bowl from 140 to 145 kph," said Mishra.

Mishra, who played 68 international matches and picked 156 wickets, also spoke on Yuzvendra Chahal's absence from the World Cup squad. He said while Chahal is all quality but the fact that others bat better than him might have gone against him. Mishra said that selectors are focussing on more all-rounders in the side as well as those bowlers who can contribute with the bat. Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel are some of those cricketers who fall in the same category.

Mishra added that selectors have roped in R Ashwin with the thought that if Axar does not recover in time, they should have a bowling all-rounder like the off spinner ready to replace him.