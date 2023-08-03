EXCLUSIVE: KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer Should Be In ICC ODI World Cup Squad If Fit, Says Aakash Chopra

India's plans for ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 look to be in a mess right now with head coch Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma still experimenting with the playing XI. Virat Kohli did not play a single ball in the series vs West Indies, which India eventually won 2-1. Rohit and Virat did not play the last 2 ODIs as Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Mukesh Kumar and others gave audition for the World Cup.

The balance of the Indian middle-order seems to be off in absence of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer who have recovered from respective injuries but unlike Jasprit Bumrah, their return date is not certain. While Bumrah made it to the the squad for Ireland T20Is, Iyer and Rahul were not named. Asia Cup 2023 starts in a few days' time and it will be interesting to see whether Rahul and Iyer walk in straightaway to the team for Asia Cup. If Rahul and Iyer don't make it to the Asia Cup squad then it may mean they won't have enough opportunities to prove their match fitness.

Former India opening batter Aakash Chopra, who is also a Jio Cinema expert for the India tour of West Indies, believes that Rahul and Iyer should make it to the World Cup squad if they are match fit. "There will be a three-match series vs Australia (after the Asia Cup and just before the World Cup) at home. Then there will be a couple of warm-up games before Wold Cup. I would take a chance (with KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer getting picked for World Cup) if they are available. They should not have the recurring injuries. The same kind of work load they have experienced. So, I would want to go ahead with them," Aakash said while answering a question by Zee News English in a group call with selected journalists.

Aakash added there are two reasons why India should wait for fitness update on Rahul and Iyer. One, we have invested a lot of time in them. Two, the other options that are available, are not bad but their inclusion actually messes up balance a bit. "If KL Rahul and Iyer are not available then there is a possibility that India may open with Ishan or Rohit and then one of them is actually batting at 4. That is not ideal and that is now how you want to enter the World Cup. I would want them to be fit and be in the squad too," argued Aakash. In ideal scenario, both of them should be playing the Asia Cup, should be on the flight to Ireland to play T20Is. But if that is not happening and this is a race against time."