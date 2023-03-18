Exclusive: Smriti Mandhana's Batting Confidence Damaged Following RCB's Poor Show In WPL 2023 Believes Saba Karim

We are halfway into the Women's Premier League 2023 season. From nail-biting thrillers to one-sided contests, the WPL 2023 has shown it all so far. The best this competition has shown is the rise of women's cricket in the country. All five teams have given their all as we reach the halfway mark of the blockbuster Women's Premier League's inaugural season. However, there's one side that has fallen short of their expectations despite having some of the best cricketers in the business.

Speaking to a Zeenews English journalist, former India cricketer Saba Karim explained how Royal Challengers Bangalore's poor performance has affected the mindset and batting form of their skipper Smriti Mandhana.

"I think it already has. As a captain, she would be definitely hoping to turn this season around and I'm sure such big players, they are attached to their performances and they look into it very closely. If she is not on top of her game and not able to lead the side from the front, I think yes it will affect her team's performance and hers as well. This is the first time she's leading a franchise in the team," said Saba Karim when asked if Mandhana's batting performance has taken a toll due to her responsibility of being a captain.

"One big inning from her can turn things around her team though and I am pretty sure it is coming soon," added Saba Karim who is a WPL Expert for JioCinema and Sports18.

So far, Smriti Mandhana has scored 88 runs in the first six matches she has played for her team Royal Challengers Bangalore. Being the most expensive player of the season with a price tag of Rs 3.6 crore at the WPL auctions, the two-time ICC Player of the Year award winner has been facing a lot of criticism from cricket experts and fans. RCB currently sit at the bottom of the WPL standings hoping to turn things around in their remaining fixtures.