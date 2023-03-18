LIVE Updates | RCB-W vs GG-W, WPL 2023 Today, Cricket Live Score: Check Probable Playing 11 Here
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants, Women's Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Follow LIVE action from RCB-W vs GG-W WPL 2023 match no. 16 here
Trending Photos
WPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to face Gujarat Giants in match no. 16 of the Women's Premier League 2023 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Captain Smriti Mandhana and her team will look win this fixture as they sit at the bottom of the WPL standings with two points from their six matches played so far. RCB will be full of confidence as their first win of the season came in their last match against UP Warriorz.
On the other hand, the Sneh Rana-led side defeated Delhi Capitals in their previous contest by 11 runs. The Gujarat Giants are currently fourth in the WPL points table with four points from their six games played so far. Giants bowling unit was on fire in their previous clash against the Delhi Capitals as DC were bowled out for just 136 runs. Gujarat are coming into this confidence with a great victory which has boosted their confidence and morale.
LIVE RCB-W vs GG-W WPL 2023: Predicted XIs
RCB: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (w), Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Renuka Singh, Kanika Ahuja
GG: Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana(c), Sushma Verma (w), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi, Ashwani Kumari
LIVE Updates | RCB-W vs GG-W: Mandhana losing it?
Smriti Mandhana has scored 88 runs from the first six matches she has played for her team Royal Challengers Bangalore. Has she lost her confidence?
LIVE Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2023
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of match no. 16 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM (IST). Stay tuned!
More Stories