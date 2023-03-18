LIVE Updates | RCB-W vs GG-W, WPL 2023 Today, Cricket Live Score: Check Probable Playing 11 Here

WPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to face Gujarat Giants in match no. 16 of the Women's Premier League 2023 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Captain Smriti Mandhana and her team will look win this fixture as they sit at the bottom of the WPL standings with two points from their six matches played so far. RCB will be full of confidence as their first win of the season came in their last match against UP Warriorz.

On the other hand, the Sneh Rana-led side defeated Delhi Capitals in their previous contest by 11 runs. The Gujarat Giants are currently fourth in the WPL points table with four points from their six games played so far. Giants bowling unit was on fire in their previous clash against the Delhi Capitals as DC were bowled out for just 136 runs. Gujarat are coming into this confidence with a great victory which has boosted their confidence and morale.