NewsCricket
HARDIK PANDYA

EXPLAINED: Hardik Pandya CHEATED Of Rs 4.3 Crore By Brother; Mumbai Police Makes Arrest

The saga began three years ago, when the three brothers founded a polymer company together.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Apr 11, 2024, 04:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Trending Photos

As one of India's most promising cricket stars, Hardik Pandya's rise to fame has captivated fans across the country. However, the Mumbai Indians captain's feel-good story took an unexpected turn recently, as his own stepbrother became the center of a major financial fraud investigation. In a stunning turn of events, Vaibhav Pandya, Hardik's 37-year-old stepbrother, was arrested by the Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on charges of cheating, forgery, and criminal intimidation. The allegations against Vaibhav are as serious as they are shocking - he is accused of swindling a staggering ₹4.3 crore from a joint business venture he had set up with Hardik and his brother Krunal.

The Backstory: A Shaky Partnership

The saga began three years ago, when the three brothers founded a polymer company together. According to the partnership agreement, Hardik and Krunal each invested 40% of the capital, while Vaibhav contributed the remaining 20% and was put in charge of the firm's day-to-day operations. The profits were to be distributed accordingly.

Vaibhav's Betrayal

However, the police investigation has revealed that Vaibhav brazenly violated the terms of this agreement. He allegedly set up a second business in the same industry without informing his cricketer siblings. This resulted in a significant drop in the original firm's profits, causing an estimated ₹3 crore loss. But Vaibhav's betrayal didn't stop there. He is also accused of secretly increasing his own profit share from 20% to 33.3%, further enriching himself at the expense of Hardik and Krunal. To add insult to injury, Vaibhav is said to have transferred a staggering ₹1 crore from the partnership's account into his personal coffers.

Confrontation and Consequences

When the Pandya brothers confronted Vaibhav about the losses and his suspicious activities, he reportedly responded with threats, attempting to intimidate them and harm their public image. Hardik, who had entrusted his stepbrother with the responsibility of managing their joint venture, was left devastated by this breach of trust. After exhausting all other options, the cricketer was finally compelled to file a formal complaint with the Mumbai Police, setting the wheels of justice in motion.

Justice Served?

The EOW promptly swung into action, arresting Vaibhav on charges of cheating, forgery, criminal breach of trust, and criminal intimidation. He was produced before a local court, which remanded him in police custody until April 12. As the investigation progresses, the Mumbai Police is reportedly exploring the possibility of additional arrests, hinting at the involvement of Vaibhav's possible accomplices in this elaborate fraud. The Pandya brothers, meanwhile, can only hope that justice will be served swiftly, and that the ₹4.3 crore they have been cheated of will be recovered.

A Cautionary Tale

This sensational case has not only tarnished the Pandya family's reputation but has also raised questions about the importance of due diligence and transparency in business partnerships, even among close relatives. It serves as a cautionary tale for aspiring entrepreneurs, underscoring the need to safeguard one's interests and maintain rigorous oversight, even in the most trusted of arrangements. In the world of sports, where athletes are often seen as role models, this incident serves as a sobering reminder that even the most successful individuals are not immune to the pitfalls of human nature. The Hardik Pandya story, once a tale of triumph, has now become a cautionary tale about the importance of vigilance and the perils of misplaced trust.

