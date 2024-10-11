EXPLAINED: Why Rohit Sharma Could Miss First Two Tests Of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25?

Indian cricket fans may have to brace themselves for the possibility of missing their skipper Rohit Sharma in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, as reports suggest the prolific opener could sit out one of the first two Tests against Australia. According to sources within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Rohit has informed the board about a pressing personal matter that might require him to skip either the Perth or Adelaide Test.

The Context Behind Rohit's Potential Absence



The five-match Test series between India and Australia for the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy is always highly anticipated, and India's dominance in recent editions has added to the excitement. However, India could find themselves without their captain at the start of the series. Scheduled to kick off on November 22 in Perth, the series opener will be followed by a day-night Test in Adelaide, starting on December 6.

While no official statement has been released by Rohit or the BCCI regarding the nature of this personal issue, sources suggest that the decision hinges on whether the matter is resolved before the series commences. “In case the personal issue is sorted before the start of the series, he might play all five Tests. We will get to know more in the coming days,” a BCCI insider revealed.



Impact of Rohit’s Absence on India’s Lineup



If Rohit Sharma does sit out one of the first two Tests, it could significantly affect India's team composition, particularly at the top of the order. India has a solid pool of opening batsmen, but none with the captain's leadership qualities or recent form. Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, and Yashasvi Jaiswal will likely be in contention to open the innings, with Gill being Rohit’s white-ball deputy and a frontrunner to step up.



Another name that could come into play is Abhimanyu Easwaran, the in-form opener who has been performing consistently in domestic cricket. Easwaran is also set to lead India A in Australia, making him a convenient choice for a call-up should Rohit be unavailable. However, India's think tank will have to weigh the pros and cons of fielding an uncapped player in such a high-pressure series.



Who Will Captain India?



The question of who will captain India in Rohit’s absence remains open. India has been without a designated vice-captain in recent series, with Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, and Rishabh Pant sharing leadership duties in the past. Each of them has their strengths, but none possess Rohit's experience in handling the Australian conditions and pressures of a marquee series like the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.



Jasprit Bumrah, India's ace pacer, led the team during Rohit's absence against England, and his tactical acumen makes him a strong candidate. KL Rahul, although struggling with form, has also captained India in white-ball formats and could be trusted with the responsibility. Rishabh Pant, known for his fearless approach, brings youthful energy to the table and has already led the team in limited-overs formats. The decision on captaincy could shape India's fortunes in the early part of the series.



The Stakes of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25



This edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is not just about pride and rivalry—it holds immense significance in the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. India, having finished runners-up in both the 2021 and 2023 WTC finals, is looking to advance to their third final. With India sitting atop the WTC 2023-25 points table, a strong start against Australia could be pivotal in securing their spot in the final. Australia, on the other hand, will be desperate to reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which they haven’t held since 2014-15.



India’s performance in Australia has been exceptional in recent years, with consecutive series wins in 2018-19 and 2020-21. The absence of Rohit, however brief, could shift the balance of power in favor of Australia, who are formidable at home. Yet, the Indian side has shown resilience in the past, famously defeating Australia in 2021 without several key players, including then-captain Virat Kohli.