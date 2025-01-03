EXPLAINED: Why Rohit Sharma Is Not Playing IND vs AUS 5th Test At Sydney?

Cricket fans around the globe were left speculating as India’s regular Test captain, Rohit Sharma, was conspicuously absent from the playing XI in the fifth and final Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). With the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on the line, this decision raised eyebrows and fueled countless debates. Here’s a detailed look at why Rohit Sharma opted out and what this means for Team India.

Rohit Sharma’s Form Slump: A Key Factor

Rohit Sharma’s exclusion comes on the heels of a dismal run in the ongoing series. Over five innings, the seasoned batter managed just 31 runs at an average of 6.20, far below his usual standards. Known for his elegant stroke play and match-winning abilities, Sharma’s poor form became a glaring issue as India found themselves trailing 2-1 in the series.

At the toss, stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah stated, “Our captain has shown leadership by opting to rest in this game. It shows there’s a lot of unity in this team. There’s no selfishness; we’re focused on what’s best for the team.” Bumrah’s comments emphasized that the decision was made with the team’s interests at heart, but the choice has left fans wondering about Sharma’s future in Test cricket.

A Captain’s Sacrifice or the End of the Road?

This marked the first time an Indian captain voluntarily dropped himself from a playing XI, a decision that might go down as unprecedented in Indian cricket history. While the official word from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was that Sharma had “opted to rest,” the move is being viewed as a tacit acknowledgment of his struggles.

With the ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan and Dubai just around the corner (February 19–March 9, 2025), many believe that Sharma’s focus might shift to limited-overs cricket. The marquee tournament could serve as his swan song in international cricket.

Team India’s New-Look XI at Sydney

With Rohit Sharma missing, Shubman Gill was drafted into the playing XI. This wasn’t the only change for India; pacer Prasidh Krishna replaced the injured Akash Deep, making his first Test appearance in over a year. The revamped lineup signaled India’s intent to regroup and fight for a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

India’s playing XI at Sydney:

Yashasvi Jaiswal

KL Rahul

Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli

Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper)

Ravindra Jadeja

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Washington Sundar

Jasprit Bumrah (captain)

Prasidh Krishna

Mohammed Siraj

Mixed Reactions from Fans and Experts

The decision to bench Sharma has drawn mixed reactions. Some view it as a bold move reflecting selflessness and team spirit, while others see it as the beginning of the end of his Test career. Former cricketer and now coach, Gautam Gambhir, refrained from addressing the issue directly during pre-match media interactions, further fueling speculation.

Cricketing pundits lauded Bumrah’s leadership and clarity at the toss but questioned the lack of transparency surrounding Sharma’s exclusion. The timing of the decision—before a crucial Test—has also been criticized for adding unnecessary pressure to an already intense series.

What Lies Ahead for Rohit Sharma?

Rohit Sharma’s illustrious Test career, spanning over a decade, includes 67 matches, 4,301 runs, and 12 centuries at an average of 40.57. While his Test contributions have been significant, it’s undeniable that Sharma has always been a more dominant force in limited-overs cricket. The upcoming ICC Champions Trophy could serve as the perfect stage for the “Hitman” to bow out of international cricket on a high. Whether this Test exclusion is a temporary setback or a sign of a larger transition remains to be seen.

India’s Must-Win Scenario

Trailing 2-1 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the Sydney Test holds monumental importance for India. A win here would not only level the series but also keep India’s hopes alive for a third consecutive WTC final appearance. With overcast conditions predicted, Bumrah’s decision to bat first after winning the toss reflects India’s confidence in their revamped lineup. As the match progresses, all eyes will be on the young talents stepping up in Sharma’s absence. For the fans, this Test represents a turning point in Indian cricket—a blend of bold decisions and fresh opportunities.