IND vs AUS 5th Test FREE Live Streaming Day 1: When, Where & How To Watch India vs Australia BGT Sydney Test Match 5th Test Live Telecast On TV, Mobile, Apps, Online

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 has reached its dramatic finale with the 5th Test between India and Australia set to take place at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). With the series tilted in Australia’s favor at 2-1, this match is a must-win for India to keep their World Test Championship (WTC) Final hopes alive. Here’s your complete guide to watching this high-stakes encounter live on television and online.

Match Details

Date: Friday, January 3, 2025

Time: 5:00 AM IST (Toss at 4:30 AM IST)

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

How to Watch India vs Australia 5th Test Live in India

Television Broadcasting:

Indian fans can catch the action live on the Star Sports Network, including:

Star Sports 1

Star Sports 1 HD

Star Sports 1 Hindi

Star Sports 1 Hindi HD

The broadcast will feature commentary in both English and Hindi to cater to a wide audience.

Online Streaming:

For those preferring online options, the match will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. Both free and premium users can access the stream, though premium subscribers enjoy enhanced features like ad-free viewing and multi-angle camera options. Additionally, FanCode provides high-quality streaming tailored for Indian audiences.

How to Watch India vs Australia 5th Test Live in Australia

Television Broadcasting:

Australian viewers can tune into:

Foxtel TV

Seven Network

Both platforms offer standard and high-definition telecasts.

Online Streaming:

Cricket enthusiasts can stream the match live on Kayo Sports, which supports streaming across multiple devices. The Cricket Australia Live App also offers live commentary, match updates, and scorecards for fans on the move.

Weather and Pitch Report

The Sydney weather is expected to be warm with temperatures ranging from 29°C to 33°C. While mostly cloudy skies are anticipated, there’s a slight chance of rain interruptions towards the match's final stages.

The pitch at the SCG is traditionally batting-friendly during the initial days, with spinners expected to play a crucial role as the match progresses.

Preview: Stakes High for Both Teams

Australia’s Perspective

Australia comes into the final match brimming with confidence, having secured a 2-1 lead. The standout performers for the hosts include:

Steve Smith and Travis Head, who have dominated with the bat.

Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon, who have consistently troubled the Indian batters.

A win in Sydney would seal their spot in the WTC Final, setting up a potential clash against South Africa.

India’s Perspective

For India, this is a do-or-die scenario. Despite an emphatic win in the first Test, the team has struggled to maintain consistency.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will need to rediscover their form to anchor the innings.

Jasprit Bumrah, India’s spearhead, will be pivotal in breaking through Australia’s resilient batting lineup.

With rising stars like Yashasvi Jaiswal and experienced players like Ravindra Jadeja, India aims to fight back and level the series.

Why This Match Matters

The stakes couldn’t be higher. A win for Australia guarantees their place in the WTC Final, while India must win to stay in the hunt. For fans, this match promises edge-of-the-seat action, as both teams bring their best to the table.

Key Players to Watch

India: Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Australia: Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, Travis Head