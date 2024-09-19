Advertisement
EXPLAINED: Why Saudi Arabia May Host IPL 2025 Mega Auction?

Saudi Arabia's recent performances on the cricket field have been a mix of highs and lows. This year, the team played nine international matches, securing victories in five and facing defeats in four.

As the cricketing world eagerly anticipates the IPL 2025, one of the biggest talking points is the potential venue for the mega auction. Saudi Arabia, traditionally not known for its cricketing prowess, is now emerging as a leading contender to host this high-profile event. Here's why Saudi Arabia is making waves and what it means for the future of cricket. Saudi Arabia's growing influence in international sports has been nothing short of remarkable. The Gulf nation has made significant investments in various sports, aiming to position itself as a global sports hub. Hosting the IPL 2025 auction aligns perfectly with its broader strategy to enhance its international sporting profile. This move would not only boost the country's visibility but also underscore its commitment to becoming a key player on the global sports stage.

Despite its ambitions, it's important to note that Saudi Arabia's cricketing credentials are still developing. Currently ranked 33rd in the ICC Men's T20I rankings, the country is not yet a significant force in ODIs or Test cricket. This ranking reflects the gap Saudi Arabia needs to bridge to make a substantial impact on the international cricket scene.

Recent Performances and Progress

Saudi Arabia's recent performances on the cricket field have been a mix of highs and lows. This year, the team played nine international matches, securing victories in five and facing defeats in four. Their notable triumph in the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024, where they defeated Hong Kong by 55 runs, was a significant achievement. However, they struggled against teams like Malaysia, Qatar, and Nepal, indicating areas needing improvement.

A highlight for the Saudi team was their success in the Quadrangular Twenty20 Series in Thailand 2024. Winning three consecutive matches, including a decisive 8-wicket victory over Thailand in the final, demonstrated their potential and growing competence in the T20 format. These victories have been a morale booster and a sign of their evolving cricketing capabilities.

Implications for the IPL 2025 Auction

The IPL 2025 auction is a highly anticipated event in the cricketing calendar, known for its high stakes and substantial financial implications. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is currently deliberating on various aspects of the auction, including retention guidelines and the Right to Match (RTM) options. As of now, the BCCI has yet to finalize these rules, leaving franchises in a state of uncertainty.

Reports suggest that the BCCI is considering several retention models, with one of the most discussed being four retentions and two RTMs. This setup would allow teams to retain their core players while also enabling others to bid for star talent. Additionally, there is ongoing debate about whether the auction will be a mini or mega event, with a hybrid model potentially on the horizon.

