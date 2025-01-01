Explained: Why Snicko Technology Failed to Detect Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Controversial Dismissal

The fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy concluded with a contentious moment involving Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal’s dismissal on Day 5 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). With India battling to survive against a formidable Australian attack, Jaiswal’s innings ended in controversy, sparking debates about the reliability of technology in modern cricket.

The Incident: Jaiswal’s Fight Against All Odds

Yashasvi Jaiswal was a beacon of resistance for India, standing tall against the Australian bowlers on a deteriorating pitch. With 200 runs needed to win and 27 overs to survive, Jaiswal’s partnership with Washington Sundar provided a glimmer of hope for a miraculous draw. However, on 84, Jaiswal attempted a pull shot off a short ball from Pat Cummins, which was caught by wicketkeeper Alex Carey. The on-field umpire Joel Wilson deemed it not out, but Australia reviewed the decision.

Third Umpire Overturns the Call

The decision went upstairs to third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid Saikat. While Snicko, the audio-based technology designed to detect contact between bat and ball, showed no spike, visual evidence indicated a deflection off Jaiswal’s glove. Saikat overturned the on-field decision, ruling Jaiswal out. This sparked immediate protests from the young batter, who argued vehemently before trudging off the field in frustration. The incident raised questions about the reliability of Snicko and the decision-making process.

Warren Brennan Defends Snicko

Warren Brennan, the brain behind Snicko and owner of BBG Sports, explained the absence of an audio spike. “This was one of those glance shots where there isn’t any noise, so Snicko only shows ambient sound,” Brennan told Code Sports. He further clarified, “I checked with the audio director, and there was no noise either. Probably only Hot Spot could have resolved this one.”

Hot Spot, a thermal imaging technology that detects contact through heat signatures, was not used in this series due to high costs and operational concerns in hot weather, as per Fox Cricket. The absence of this additional tool exacerbated the controversy.

Mixed Reactions: Players and Experts Speak Out

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma acknowledged the deflection but pointed out the inconsistencies of technology. “The naked eye suggests he touched it, but technology didn’t show anything. It’s unfortunate how often we end up on the wrong side of these decisions,” he remarked in the post-match press conference.

Australian captain Pat Cummins was unequivocal, stating, “It was clear he hit it. We heard a noise and saw the deviation. I don’t think anyone completely trusts UltraEdge, but there was enough evidence to call it out.”

Meanwhile, legendary umpire Simon Taufel supported the third umpire’s decision, emphasizing the hierarchy of evidence. “When there’s a clear deflection, it outweighs secondary technology like Snicko. In my view, the correct decision was made,” Taufel told 7 Cricket.

A Debate on Cricket’s Technological Future

The absence of Hot Spot and the reliance on Snicko in such critical moments have reignited discussions about technology’s role in cricket. Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar questioned its utility, saying, “If umpires don’t fully trust the technology, why have it at all? This is a query India and other teams will surely raise.”

With technology meant to eliminate human error, the Jaiswal dismissal highlights a gap in the system. Snicko’s failure to capture audio evidence, combined with the non-availability of Hot Spot, underscored the limitations of current protocols.