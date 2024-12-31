EXPLAINED: Why Team India Lost Boxing Day Test At Melbourne Cricket Stadium?

India’s defeat by 184 runs to Australia at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 was a painful reality check for the visitors. Despite valiant individual performances, India’s flaws were exposed across all departments. While much attention has been focused on Yashasvi Jaiswal’s three dropped catches, the loss was a result of several contributing factors. Let’s break down the five key reasons why India lost the Boxing Day Test.

Senior Players Failed to Step Up

India’s senior players, particularly captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, faltered at critical moments. On Day 5, India required a resilient effort to save the game, but Rohit’s rash shot selection saw him dismissed for just 9 runs, while Kohli managed only 3. Rohit’s failure to anchor the innings throughout the series was glaring, having accumulated just 31 runs in six innings before the Melbourne Test at an average of 6.20. Kohli, after a strong start in Perth with a century, could only manage 62 runs in his last three innings. The senior players' lack of consistency and inability to build partnerships left India in a precarious position.

Rishabh Pant’s Shot Selection Continues to Baffle

Rishabh Pant’s style of aggressive batting is often a double-edged sword. On Day 3, he was dismissed cheaply while attempting a scoop shot off Scott Boland, only managing to top-edge it straight to Nathan Lyon. At a critical juncture, Pant’s dismissal derailed India’s progress. His tendency to play risky shots in crucial moments continues to spark debates about his temperament and decision-making under pressure, particularly in situations where caution could have been more effective.

Jasprit Bumrah’s Lone Fight

Jasprit Bumrah was undoubtedly India’s standout performer in the Test series, taking 30 wickets across the four Tests at a remarkable average of 12.83. However, Bumrah’s brilliance was overshadowed by the lack of support from his fellow bowlers. Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, and Harshit Rana were unable to make significant breakthroughs, leaving Bumrah to shoulder an unsustainable workload. By the time he reached the final stages of the Melbourne Test, his fatigue was evident. Despite Bumrah's individual brilliance, the team’s inability to find a reliable second line of attack proved detrimental to India’s chances.

Inconsistent Batting Order and Partnerships

The instability in India’s batting order was another factor that contributed to their defeat. While the opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul had shown promise earlier in the series, Rohit Sharma’s return disrupted the rhythm they had established. Rohit resumed his opening role in Melbourne after missing the Perth Test due to paternity leave, and his inconsistency has created a lack of fluidity at the top of the order. The failure to form a reliable opening partnership has been a major issue throughout the series, hindering India’s ability to post substantial first-innings totals.

Tactical Errors and Conservative Captaincy

Rohit Sharma’s leadership was under the microscope following tactical missteps that allowed Australia to thrive. Despite Bumrah’s brilliance in dismantling Australia’s top order on Day 3, India allowed the Australian tailenders—Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, and Pat Cummins—to stage a strong fightback. Defensive field placements and conservative bowling changes by Rohit allowed Australia to extend their lead, eventually taking control of the match. India’s inability to be more aggressive in the final sessions of both innings allowed Australia to accumulate crucial runs, which made a significant difference in the outcome.