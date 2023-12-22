England's all-rounder, Tom Curran, finds himself at the centre of a major controversy, facing a four-match ban during his stint with Sydney Sixers in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL|13). The ban, as revealed by the footage, originated from a heated pre-match altercation with an umpire in Launceston on December 11. Curran's ban stems from a peculiar incident during the warm-up, where he attempted a practice run-up on the pitch, leading to a clash with the fourth umpire. The altercation resulted in a Level 3 offence charge under the Cricket Australia code of conduct. Match referee Bob Parry charged Curran with "intimidation or attempted intimidation of an umpire," triggering a four-match ban, equivalent to four suspension points.

Tom Curran has been suspended for four BBL matches after pre-game 'intimidation' of an umpire _



Here's the incident in question _#BBL13 pic.twitter.com/dE6wVPOwQT — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) December 21, 2023

Club to Appeal Decision

Sydney Sixers, representing Curran, have expressed their strong intent to appeal the decision. Head of Sydney Sixers, Rachael Haynes, asserted that Curran did not knowingly or intentionally intimidate the match official. The club plans to provide legal support to their player, emphasizing their belief in his innocence.

RCB’s High-Stakes Acquisition

Curran's recent acquisition by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for INR 1.5 crore adds an intriguing layer to the ban. Fans are now speculating on the potential impact this development might have on RCB's team dynamics in the upcoming IPL 2024, where Curran is set to join the likes of Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, and Dinesh Karthik under the leadership of Faf du Plessis.

Bizarre Face-Off Captured in BBL Footage

The incident leading to Curran's ban unfolded before a BBL match against Hobart Hurricanes at the University of Tasmania Stadium. Curran's attempt at a "practice run-up" turned bizarre when he ran onto part of the pitch against the umpire's instructions. The ensuing face-off involved Curran gesturing at the umpire, attempting another run-up, and a near-collision that led to the Level 3 charge.

Sydney Sixers' Perspective

Sydney Sixers' Head, Rachael Haynes, confirmed their appeal against the suspension, maintaining that Curran did not intentionally intimidate the match official. The club's official statement affirms their unwavering support for Curran during this challenging period.