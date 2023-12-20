SA:46-0(6) | IND Vs SA, 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: South Africa Begin Chase With Reeza Hendricks, Tony De Zorzi

LIVE IND VS SA 3rd ODI: In the 3rd ODI between India and South Africa, India aims for a series win, hinging on a solid start from openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and B Sai Sudharsan. While Sudharsan impressed with scores of 55 and 62, Gaikwad struggled, leading to a fragile opening partnership. South Africa's openers, Tony de Zorzi and Reeza Hendricks, built a successful 130-run partnership in the previous match. Young talent Tilak Varma has faced challenges, needing to rediscover his form. Without Shreyas Iyer in the middle-order, the responsibility falls on the top order.

Boland Park's batsman-friendly pitch may favour India. Concerns exist in India's bowling, with Mukesh Kumar yet to make an impact. The team contemplates changes, possibly introducing veteran leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. South Africa looks to De Zorzi and fast bowler Nandre Burger for strong performances. Squads include KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Avesh Khan for India, and Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, and Beuran Hendricks for South Africa.

Check LIVE Score Of India vs South Africa 3rd ODI of three-match ODI series.