EXPLAINER: World Test Championship - How points table works and what is the new system? READ

World Test Championship (WTC) is a nine-team global tournament which is a two-year competition and the team with most points gets crowned as the WTC champion at the end of a league campaign from a decider match.

How many teams are competing?

There are nine teams in the competition: the defending champions New Zealand, India, Australia, England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

How does the WTC new system work?

For each Test victory, every team gets 12 points, 4 points for draw and 6 points for a draw. However, the case in the previous edition of WTC, the standings will be determined on the percentage of available points collected. This system allows the relative performance of teams to be compared at any point in time, meaning the cancellation of any matches or series for any reason does not directly impact the points table.

India's situation in WTC rankings

India's 2-0 series sweep over Bangladesh in Mirpur on Sunday consolidated their position at the number two spot behind leaders Australia in the ICC World Test Championship standings. The series win brightened India's hope for a back-to-back WTC final appearance.

Chasing 145, India were in real trouble at 74 for 7 but Ravichandran Ashwin (42 not out ) and Shreyas Iyer (29 not out) held fort and stitched unbeaten 71 runs for the eighth-wicket to pull off a three-wicket win on the fourth day of the second and final Test. This helped India consolidate their position behind Australia with 58.92 per cent of possible points with a crucial home series against Australia (four Tests) due in February-March next year.

India need to produce some good results during their series against pacesetters Australia if they are to make it to back-to-back appearances in the WTC final. Australia are in the box seat to qualify for their first WTC final, with the Pat Cummins' side currently holding a healthy lead at the top of the standings with 76.92 per cent of possible points.

Fresh from their six-wicket win over South Africa, Australia have two more matches at home against the Proteas in Melbourne and Sydney. (With PTI inputs)