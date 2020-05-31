हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Extremely honoured, humbled to be nominated for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, says Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma who was named the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year for 2019 also became the first player in the history of the game to score five ODI centuries in one edition of the World Cup (2019). 

File Photo

New Delhi: India's star batsman Rohit Sharma on Sunday (May 31, 2020) said that he is extremely honoured and humbled to be nominated for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award.

BCCI's official Twitter account shared a 19-second video where Rohit said, "Extremely honoured and humbled to be nominated by the BCCI for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award which is the highest sporting honour in India."

Rohit also added, "I am grateful to BCCI, all my teammates, support staff, fans of the game and my family for sticking by."

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday (May 30, 2020) nominated Rohit for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award 2020 while Indian women’s cricket team all-rounder Deepti Sharma, Men’s cricket team pacer Ishant Sharma and opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan were nominated for Arjuna Awards.

Rohit Sharma who was named the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year for 2019 also became the first player in the history of the game to score five ODI centuries in one edition of the World Cup (2019). 

 

He also has the record of the highest individual score in ODI on his name and is the only batsman in the world to have more than one ODI double century (3).  

Rohit is also the first batsman to score four T20I centuries and is the first player to have twin centuries in his maiden appearance as a Test opener.

Tags:
Rohit SharmaCricketRajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna AwardBCCIBoard of Control for Cricket in India
