Fact Check: Did Air India Cancel Commerical Flight To Rescue T20 World Cup 2024 Champions Team India Amids Hurricane Beryl In Barbados?

In an unprecedented move, Air India diverted a scheduled commercial flight from New York to Delhi to rescue the triumphant Indian cricket team stranded in Barbados following their T20 World Cup 2024 victory. The airline's decision came in the wake of Hurricane Beryl, which had severely disrupted travel plans across the Caribbean.

The Unfolding Drama



On July 2, 2024, Air India’s Boeing 777, which was supposed to fly passengers from New York to Delhi, was instead dispatched to Barbados to evacuate the Indian cricket team. This led to a flurry of activity on social media, as affected passengers expressed their frustration. Ajay Awtaney, one of the passengers, took to the microblogging platform ‘X’ to share a screenshot of his canceled ticket and voiced his displeasure about the abrupt change.



The Charter Flight Mission



The rescue operation was a collaborative effort between Air India and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Jay Shah, the BCCI Secretary, coordinated the charter flight to bring the Rohit Sharma-led team back to India. The special charter flight, designated AIC24WC (Air India Champions 24 World Cup), departed from Grantley Adams International Airport in the early hours of July 3.



Hurricane Beryl’s Impact



The team had been stranded in Barbados for three days due to Hurricane Beryl, a Category 4 storm that wreaked havoc in the region. The hurricane's path made it impossible for the team to fly out on their initially planned Emirates flight. The hurricane, now heading towards Jamaica, caused significant delays and prompted the urgent need for an alternative travel arrangement.



Air India's Response



Despite the inconvenience caused to commercial passengers, Air India managed to reallocate them to other flights. An Air India executive confirmed that no passenger was left stranded in the US, and all were accommodated on other Air India or partner airline flights. This logistical feat underscored the airline's commitment to customer service amidst a challenging situation.



A Heroic Return



The special flight, AIC24WC, took off from Barbados at around 4:50 AM local time and is expected to land in New Delhi on July 4 at approximately 6:20 AM IST. The aircraft, equipped with Business Class Suites, Premium Economy, and Economy seats, provided a comfortable journey for the cricket team, support staff, BCCI officials, and media personnel.



Regulatory Scrutiny



In the wake of the incident, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has requested a factual report from Air India. According to DGCA rules, charter flights should not disrupt scheduled operations, raising questions about the decision to cancel the Newark-Delhi flight. The airline is expected to provide a detailed explanation to the regulator soon.



Celebrations Await



Back home, preparations are underway to celebrate the team’s return. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet the champions on July 4 at 11 AM. A grand roadshow in Mumbai is also planned to honor the team, marking India's first ICC title in 11 years.



A Memorable Victory



India's T20 World Cup victory was a nail-biting affair, with the team clinching a seven-run win over South Africa in the final on June 29. The resilience and skill displayed by the players throughout the tournament have made the country proud, and their return is eagerly anticipated by fans across the nation.