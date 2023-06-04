'I Froze', When MS Dhoni Refused To Eat Sea Food At A Hotel And Called Chef To His Room

Former India captain MS Dhoni likes good food plate on the plate. He has a special liking to the chicken dishes. His Twitter bio tells us that he is a big fan of chicken butter masala. But there is one thing that Dhoni does not like to eat as he is allergic to it. Chennai Super Kings captain cannot eat Sea Food as he is allergic to it. After CSK won the fifth IPL trophy, a week ago, many fans took to social media to show their love for 'Thala'. One of them was Chef Suresh Pillai, who narrated a beautiful story that involved a Dhoni touch.

Taking to Twitter, Chef Pillai told a story of how Dhoni once refused to eat Sea Food, a special dish that he had prepared for Team India in Thiruvananthapuram during an ODI series vs West Indies in 2018.

When the whole world was celebrating the legend and the heart of Indian Cricket yesterday night, I was still in awe of the time I had the privilege of serving him 5 years back.



October 31, 2018.

India was playing West Indies in Trivandrum and the team was staying at the Leela,_ pic.twitter.com/UIJSE0SWoZ May 31, 2023

Dhoni, sitting in his hotel room, came to know that sea food was being served to the team on that night. He called up Chef to his room to tell him he could not eat it as he was allergic to sea food. Chef Suresh went running to the room on the third floor with a disbelief spread on his face. He could not believe Dhoni had called him to his room. "For a moment, I froze. Here’s someone I have been idolising, watching on the TV screen - calling me to his room. I dropped everything and literally ran to his room on the third floor, not even waiting for the lift," said the Chef.

In the room, Dhoni greeted him and then asked what is there in the dinner. The Chef told him that sea food was prepared for the team. Dhoni then told him about his allergy and requested him for chicken curry with rice. "Can I get some Chicken curry and rice? I would also like some spicy rasam since I have a sore throat," Dhoni made the request.

Chef Suresh quickly moved to kitched and after 20 minutes came back with the food. "In about 20 minutes, I returned with the food to room no.302: Chettinad Chicken, Basmati Rice, Roasted Pappadam, and Rasam with a hearty serving of pepper and garlic," he recalled.

Dhoni loved every bit of the items present on his plate. He liked the food so much that he ensured Chef Suresh was thanked for it.

"The next morning, he got hold of me while on the way to the gym and told me he loved the dinner! I felt like I was over the moon - nothing could have topped that feeling," wrote the Chef on Twitter.