In the ever-evolving world of cricket, rumors and sensational headlines often take center stage. Recently, a purported video of Virat Kohli criticizing Shubman Gill sparked widespread debate and concern among fans and pundits alike. The video, which quickly went viral, featured a voice eerily similar to Kohli’s, suggesting that Gill might struggle to achieve the same heights Kohli has reached. However, this footage has been exposed as a fake, generated by artificial intelligence. Here’s a closer look at the situation and the key developments in Indian cricket.

The Viral Video: Fact or Fiction?

The video in question was shared widely across social media platforms, causing an uproar among cricket enthusiasts. In it, the voice, purportedly Kohli’s, comments on the vast gap between “showing promise and becoming a legend” and draws comparisons between Kohli and the great Sachin Tendulkar. The content seemed to suggest that Gill, despite his promising career, would find it challenging to match Kohli’s accomplishments.

However, it has since been confirmed that the video was not genuine. The voice in the video was an AI-generated imitation of Kohli’s. This incident underscores a growing concern about the potential misuse of AI technology to spread misinformation. Many users have expressed their frustration with how easily such content can deceive people, highlighting the broader implications of artificial intelligence in media.

Kohli’s Relationship with Gill

Virat Kohli has long been a supporter of young talents like Shubman Gill. Known for his leadership and experience, Kohli has often spoken about the potential he sees in Gill and other emerging players. The recent incident involving the fake video seems to be a deliberate attempt to create discord between these two cricketers, but it’s crucial to remember that Kohli’s public statements and past actions have consistently demonstrated his support for Gill.

Kohli’s Absence from Duleep Trophy Raises Eyebrows

Amidst this controversy, Kohli’s absence from the Duleep Trophy has also been a topic of discussion. Alongside Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, Kohli chose not to participate in the domestic red-ball tournament, leading to speculation and debate within the cricketing community.

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee had encouraged all Indian regulars to make themselves available for the Duleep Trophy, which marks the start of the domestic season. The absence of these key players, especially Kohli and Rohit, has led to varied reactions. While some argue that these players could have contributed valuable experience to the tournament, others understand the decision given their extensive international commitments.

Managing Player Workloads

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar criticized the players’ absence by pointing out that despite their heavy international schedules, Kohli, Rohit, and Bumrah have played a significant number of matches. Manjrekar’s data showed that while Rohit and Kohli have participated in over 50% of India’s international fixtures in the past five years, Bumrah’s participation was lower, attributed to his ongoing fitness concerns.

In response to these criticisms, former BCCI secretary Jay Shah defended the decision, emphasizing the need to protect players from potential injuries ahead of crucial Test series. Shah noted that not all international players participate in domestic cricket in countries like Australia and England, and similar considerations should apply to Indian players.

The Bigger Picture: Balancing Expectations and Reality



The controversy surrounding the fake video and the debate over player participation in domestic tournaments highlight the complex dynamics of modern cricket. While the excitement and drama of cricket continue to captivate audiences, it’s essential to approach sensational news with a critical eye and understand the broader context of player management and media ethics.