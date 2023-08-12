India cricketer Virat Kohli has reacted to the reports of him charging a massive Rs 11.45 crore for making a social media post. The India star is reportedly the the richest cricketer in the world with Net Worth of over Rs 1,000 crore, as per Stock Gro. A new finding said that Kohli earns a whopping $1,384,000 for one Instagram post, putting him in the list of richest athletes on Instagram. This list was released by 2023 Instagram Rich List and Kohli was rated as the third-richest athlete on Instagram and the only Indians in the top 25 list. The alleged amount of $1,384,000 for one Instagram post that Kohli does amounnts to over Rs 11 crore.

Does Kohli really charge so much for an Instagram post?

Kohli took to Twitter to rubbish the claim that he charges this massive price for making an Instagram post. He wrote that he is very grateful for all the riches and comfort in life but the reports about his social media post earnings are not true. "While I am grateful and indebted to all that I’ve received in life, the news that has been making rounds about my social media earnings is not true," Kohli tweeted on Saturday (August 12).

While I am grateful and indebted to all that I've received in life, the news that has been making rounds about my social media earnings is not true. _ — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 12, 2023

There is no doubt however that Kohli is among the richest athletes in the world. He runs various businesses, including a clothing brand WROGN and a chain of restaurants named One 8 Commune. Kohli also co-owns the Indian Super League (ISL) side FC Goa. His net worth is reportedly Rs 1,000 crore. Not to forget, Kohli endorses many brands, some of them being MPL, MRF Tyres, Too Yumm, Myntra and Manyavar.

As per Stock Gro, Kohli owns cars worth Rs 31 crore. The cars parked in hi garage in Mumbai and Delhi are from top companies like Audi, Range Rover and Fortuner. He is a Audi enthusiasts so most of the cars are from the same manufacturer.

Kohli is Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) top-graded cricketer and has earnings of upto Rs 30 crore per year from cricket. This includes central contract payout and IPL contract as well as income from match fees. Indian cricketers get paid Rs 15 lakh for every Test match and 6 lakh per ODI. They also get Rs 3 lakh for playing one T20I. Kohli's Mumbai home is reportedly worth Rs 34 crore while hi Gurugram house is reported to be worth Rs 80 crore.