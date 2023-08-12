MS Dhoni Loses Way While On Road In Ranchi, Lucky Fan Comes To Rescue; Watch

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni is spending quality time with family and friends in Ranchi, his home city. He is enjoying farming on his land, playing with his dogs at the farmhouse, driving his cars and bikes and occasionally going for cricket practice at JSCA stadium in the city. Dhoni was on his way to another destination on outskirts of Ranchi when he lost his way in the car. He stopped to ask for the right direction and met a lucky fan.

The fan started recording the video even as Dhoni continued asking the direction. Dhoni can be heard saying, "Do I turn from the second square?". The lucky fans also take selfie with Dhoni and one of them also shakes hands.

Watch the video of Dhoni's interaction with a fan in Ranchi here:

MS Dhoni having an interaction with a fan.



MS - everyone's favourite....!! pic.twitter.com/suPAj6PXKn — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 11, 2023

In the last ten days or so, video of Dhoni taking out his luxurious as well as vintage cars on the road of Ranchi has been going viral as well. A few days back Dhoni's selfie with a Traffic Cop outside the cricket stadium in Ranchi too had broken the internet.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain is enjoying his time off the field after winning the fifth Indian Premier League trophy this year. Whether he will return for the 17th edition of the T20 league or not in CSK colours is still a mystery.

Dhoni likes to keep these mysteries alive about him. He is known for making sudden announcements about retirements and quitting of captaincy. In January 2017, he stepped down as ODI and T20I captain without even posting a press release. Rumours have it that Dhoni was playing a Video Game when the news got out. In August 2020, Dhoni announced retirement from all forms of international cricket in his own unique way, using magical voice of 'Kishore Kumar' to inform the fans. Back in 2014, he has stepped down from captaincy mid-way through a Test series in Australia, handing over the duty to Virat Kohli.

CSK fans and management would want him to be back for next year's IPL. However, Dhoni is 42 and his priorties in life might be changing. Not to forget, he recently turned a film producer with his company Dhoni Entertainment whose first release was a South Indian film 'Lets Get Married'. But it it also true that even at 42, Dhoni is still fit and more than capable to win another tournament for CSK.