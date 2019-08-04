Faf du Plessis bags 'South African Cricket of the Year' award

South African skipper Faf du Plessis has been rewarded for his stellar performance in the 2019 as he has been named 'South African Cricketer of the Year' at a glittering Cricket South Africa (CSA) award function in Pretoria on Saturday evening.

By bagging the honour, the 35-year-old became the 11th player of the country to pick the award after former skippers Graeme Smith and AB de Villiers, fast bowlers Makhaya Ntini and Dale Steyn and all-rounders Shaun Pollock and Jacques Kallis.

Besides this, de Villiers has also bagged the 'ODI Cricketer of the Year' as well as 'SA Players' Player of the Year' awards.

Meanwhile, Dane van Niekerk has been named 'South African Cricketer of the Year' in the women’s category for the third time in four years.



Reflecting on the same, CSA chief executive Thabang Moroe said that du Plessis and van Niekerk have been honoured for their impressive contribution both in their specific disciplines and as captains.

“Faf and Dane have both had very good years, both as contributors in their specific disciplines and also in the leadership qualities they bring to our two senior national sides,” Moroe said.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock picked up the Test Cricketer of the Year award, while batsman David Miller walked away with the T20 International Cricketer of the Year, the International Cricket Council (ICC) reported.

Batsman Rassie Van der Dussen, who made his international debut in October last year and has averaged 73.77 in ODIs and 36.14 in T20Is, has bagged the International Newcomer of the Year award.

While experienced fast bowler Dale Steyn was honoured with Streetwise Award for becoming South Africa's leading wicket-taker in the longest format of the game with 439 Test wickets, Vernon Philander took home the CSA Delivery of the Year for his dismissal of Pakistan's Azhar Ali during his side's final Test of the home series in January this year.

Kagiso Rabada, on the other hand, has been honoured by the fans as he picked up the SA Fans Player of the Year award.

In Women's category, all-rounder Marizanne Kapp won the ODI Player of the Year while fast bowler Shabnam Ismail was adjudged T20 International Player of the Year.