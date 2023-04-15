topStoriesenglish2595183
NewsCricket
VIRAT KOHLI

Virat Kohli's Wild Celebration After Scoring Fifty In RCB vs DC Game Goes Viral, Anushka Sharma Overjoyed In Stands - Watch

After completing the fifty Virat did a wild celebration looking at the dressing room. His wife Anushka Sharma was also overjoyed after seeing her husband play another important knock for his side.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Apr 15, 2023, 04:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Virat Kohli's Wild Celebration After Scoring Fifty In RCB vs DC Game Goes Viral, Anushka Sharma Overjoyed In Stands - Watch

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Captain Virat Kohli scored his third fifty of the Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL 2023) against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the match number 20th of the season at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Saturday. Earlier Virat Scored the fifties against Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). With 50 runs in 34 balls with the help of six boundaries and a maximum Virat is now the second batsman in the list of most runs scored this season. In this innings, he also completed 2500 runs at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah To Recover Before ODI World Cup 2023? BCCI Optimistic About India Pacer's Return to Full Fitness

After completing the fifty Virat did a wild celebration looking at the dressing room. His wife Anushka Sharma was also overjoyed after seeing her husband play another important knock for his side.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals captain David Warner won the toss and opted to bowl first. Delhi, who are yet to win a game this season, made one change as Mitchell Marsh came in place of Rovman Powell. "We are going to bowl first. The ground looks incredible, credit to the staff here. It's about getting one win, the momentum follows from there. We don't want to lose wickets in the powerplay. We have a change. Marsh comes in for Powell," said Warner at the toss.

Bangalore, who also lost their game, also made a change, bringing in Wanindu Hasaranga in place of David Willey. Vyshak Vijaykumar is also making his IPL debut for RCB. "Would have done the same. Hopefully it will turn in the second innings. This stays a good wicket generally. Will be important for me and Virat to assess the conditions early. It's difficult to defend in death overs. We have been good at our home ground as a batting unit. You got to pick your best batters and bowlers. Hasaranga comes in for Willey," said RCB skipper Faf du Plessis.

Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals: David Warner(c), Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel(w), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?