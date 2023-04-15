Virat Kohli's Wild Celebration After Scoring Fifty In RCB vs DC Game Goes Viral, Anushka Sharma Overjoyed In Stands - Watch

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Captain Virat Kohli scored his third fifty of the Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL 2023) against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the match number 20th of the season at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Saturday. Earlier Virat Scored the fifties against Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). With 50 runs in 34 balls with the help of six boundaries and a maximum Virat is now the second batsman in the list of most runs scored this season. In this innings, he also completed 2500 runs at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

50 and out my idol but what a entertaining knock from King Kohli _____ i am happy _#RCBvDC #ViratKohli_ #ViratKohli #RCBvDC pic.twitter.com/s47Naw6gaA — Ajay Kohli - 18 __ (@Ajaykumar181818) April 15, 2023

Fifty for king Virat Kohli vintage Virat Kohli is back this aggressive celebration is reply to naughty Harsha bhogle pic.twitter.com/sxEcd7YeGk — ___ (@superking1815) April 15, 2023

After completing the fifty Virat did a wild celebration looking at the dressing room. His wife Anushka Sharma was also overjoyed after seeing her husband play another important knock for his side.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals captain David Warner won the toss and opted to bowl first. Delhi, who are yet to win a game this season, made one change as Mitchell Marsh came in place of Rovman Powell. "We are going to bowl first. The ground looks incredible, credit to the staff here. It's about getting one win, the momentum follows from there. We don't want to lose wickets in the powerplay. We have a change. Marsh comes in for Powell," said Warner at the toss.

Bangalore, who also lost their game, also made a change, bringing in Wanindu Hasaranga in place of David Willey. Vyshak Vijaykumar is also making his IPL debut for RCB. "Would have done the same. Hopefully it will turn in the second innings. This stays a good wicket generally. Will be important for me and Virat to assess the conditions early. It's difficult to defend in death overs. We have been good at our home ground as a batting unit. You got to pick your best batters and bowlers. Hasaranga comes in for Willey," said RCB skipper Faf du Plessis.

Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals: David Warner(c), Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel(w), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak