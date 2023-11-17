Days after Virat Kohli reached the milestone of 50 ODI centuries, former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal said that Babar Azam could break the star Indian player's record. Speaking on a Pakistani news channel 'ARY News', Akmal said that only the top three batters can break the record of 50 ODI centuries and added that Babar could do it.

The former Pakistan player added that Indian opener Shubman Gill can also chase the record of 50 ODI centuries. (Former Pakistan All-Rounder Mohammad Hafeez To Serve As Pakistan Head Coach For Australia, NZ Tours)

"Vo (record) top-3 waale he tod sakte hai 50 hundred ka. Middle-order batsman nahi tod payega. Hamare paas Babar (Azam) hai vo karsakta hai. Top-3 mein khelta hai. Unke paas abhi (Shubman) Gill hai, vo peeche lag sakta hai is record ke (Only the top three batters can break the record of 50 ODI centuries and the middle-order can't break it. We have Babar Azam who can break it. They have Shubman Gill who can chase the record)," Akmal said on ARY News. (India Vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE Updates: MS Dhoni To Be Present For Final?)

While some fans believed that Babar could actually hit 50 centuries in One-Day cricket, others reacted hilariously on the internet trolling both Babar and Kamran Akmal. Checkout the reactions here:

He can’t even dream that — Manu (@virat_facts) November 16, 2023

joke of the year pic.twitter.com/Hmn46bOykY — Cricket Freak (@Cricjunction008) November 16, 2023

Creating history in ODI cricket, Kohli overtook Sachin Tendulkar to become the first player to 50 hundreds. After a short while, Virat made a gesture that stole the show when he bowed to Sachin, who was cheering from the stands as the star batter broke his record. Against New Zealand in the first semi-final, Virat struck 117 from 113 balls. There were two sixes and nine fours throughout his knock.

In India's 10 matches of the tournament, the 35-year-old has scored 691 runs at an average of 115.16 and a strike rate of over 89. His best score is 117. Virat has scored three centuries and five fifties in 10 innings in the tournament and is the highest run-getter. The former India skipper has scored the highest number of runs in a Cricket World Cup edition, going past Sachin's record of 673 runs in the 2003 edition of the tournament.