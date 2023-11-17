India Vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi May Attend Title Clash

Team India will be bidding for their third World title when they take on Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Rohit Sharma’s Indian side won their 10th match on the trot – defeating New Zealand by 70 runs in the semifinal match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday to enter the ODI World Cup final for the fourth time in their history.

Australia, on the other hand, squeezed past South Africa by three wickets in a low-scoring semifinal match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. The two sides will be facing off in the title in what will be a repeat of the 2003 ODI World Cup final, which was won by the Aussies in Johannesburg.

World Cup 2023 final to be glittering affair

The World Cup 2023 final is expected to be a glittering affair with Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expected attend the title clash. A magnificent closing ceremony for the final has also been planned with international star Dua Lipa set to perform in it.

Indian Air Force’s (IAF) Surya Kiran team is set to perform an air show at the venue ahead of the blockbuster World Cup 2023 title clash. The Defence PRO for Gujarat, on Thursday announced that the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team will perform a 10-min air show before the start of the final match on November 19. The rehearsals of the air show will be held on Friday and Saturday, the PRO said in a statement.

#WATCH | Indian Air Force (IAF)'s Suryakiran aerobatic team will be carrying out a flypast over the venue of the ICC Cricket World Cup final, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of the title clash, which will take place on November 19.



(Video Source: Suryakiran_ pic.twitter.com/M7s43RvMOu — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2023

Apart from PM Modi, a plethora of Bollywood stars are also expected to attend the India vs Australia final like they did in the semifinal match in Mumbai.

Team India practice session from 2pm on Friday

Rohit Sharma’s Indian team have already reached Ahmedabad and will be holding their first training session at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday from 2pm IST. Pat Cummins-led Australian team are expected to reach the city later on Friday.

(More to come)