Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar turned 49 on Sunday (24 April). The little master was poured with wishes from all around globe by the cricket world. However, there was one tweet on Twitter that left many fans angry. A fan group of England cricket 'England's Barmy Army', wished the legendary cricketer in a strange manner.

Talking more about the tweet from England's Barmy Army, they posted a picture of Sachin Tendulkar walking back to the pavilion from one his Test matches against England. The Twitter handle captioned the image as, "Happy Birthday Little Master".

Not even near England batsman to Sachin they playing more than 100 years — Kiruba Nand (@kirubaanad) April 24, 2022

Last time a Brit made fun of @sachin_rt was named Caddick. We didn't see him after that. Ever. — Bhau (@rickythechamp) April 24, 2022

Little master is OK,everyone calls him the same but the picture doesn't seem right with the name mentioned. — Anonymous (@callmenothing63) April 24, 2022

The Master Blaster played for India from 1989 to 2013, scoring a total of 15921 runs in 200 Tests with an average of 53.8. Tendulkar has a total of 51 centuries and 68 half-centuries in his Test career for India.

In One-Day Internationals, Sachin Tendulkar has a total of 18,426 runs with 49 ODI centuries at an average of 44.8. The little master played 463 ODI matches in India colours.

Currently, Sachin is a mentor for an IPL franchise he once played for, the Mumbai Indians.