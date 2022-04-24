हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sachin tendulkar

Fans slam England's Barmy Army after 'disrespectful' birthday wish for Sachin Tendulkar

Cricket Fans get angry after England's Barmy Army tweet for Sachin Tendulkar's birthday

Fans slam England&#039;s Barmy Army after &#039;disrespectful&#039; birthday wish for Sachin Tendulkar
Source: Twitter

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar turned 49 on Sunday (24 April). The little master was poured with wishes from all around globe by the cricket world. However, there was one tweet on Twitter that left many fans angry. A fan group of England cricket 'England's Barmy Army', wished the legendary cricketer in a strange manner.

Talking more about the tweet from England's Barmy Army, they posted a picture of Sachin Tendulkar walking back to the pavilion from one his Test matches against England. The Twitter handle captioned the image as, "Happy Birthday Little Master".

Checkout the angry reactions from netizens here....

The Master Blaster played for India from 1989 to 2013, scoring a total of 15921 runs in 200 Tests with an average of 53.8. Tendulkar has a total of 51 centuries and 68 half-centuries in his Test career for India. 

In One-Day Internationals, Sachin Tendulkar has a total of 18,426 runs with 49 ODI centuries at an average of 44.8. The little master played 463 ODI matches in India colours. 

Currently, Sachin is a mentor for an IPL franchise he once played for, the Mumbai Indians.

