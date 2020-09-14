Fans to be allowed inside stadium for Australia vs New Zealand Women's series

In a first since the outbreak of novel coronavirus, the upcoming limited-overs series between Australia Women and New Zealand Women will be played in the presence of fans inside the stadium, Cricket Australia confirmed on Monday.

Australia and New Zealand will play three ODIs and three T20Is beginning September 26 at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

"A limited number of fans will be admitted to Allan Border Field, with the maximum attendance determined by current Queensland health and government guidelines which caps the attendance at 50 per cent of the venue's capacity," said a report in cricket.com.au.

"The ground will be split into six zones with fans only allowed to sit in the section specified on their ticket," it added.

The report further said that there would be a limit of six tickets per customer, and there will be no box office sales at the match. Only mobile tickets will be available, and when a person buys a ticket, Cricket Australia will keep the details of the person for Covid-19 contact-tracing purposes.

The last international cricket fixture that saw the presence of crowd was the women's T20 World Cup final between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) which registered a record presence of over 80,000 spectators.

Squads:

Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry*, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Belinda Vakarewa *subject to fitness

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Natalie Dodd, Deanna Doughty, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jenson, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Hannah Rowe, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Watkin

