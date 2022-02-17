हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

Fans troll Pakistan journalist for claiming pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi would get Rs 200 crore IPL 2022 auction bid

A Pakistan journalist was trolled on social media by a section of cricket fans when he claimed that fast-bowler Shaheen Afridi would have been sold for Rs 200-crore at the IPL 2022 mega auction.

Fans troll Pakistan journalist for claiming pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi would get Rs 200 crore IPL 2022 auction bid
Shaheen Shah Afridi bowls to KL Rahul in T20 World Cup 2021. (Source: Twitter)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is undoubtedly the biggest T20 league around the globe with some fine talent from almost every country. But some great talents from Pakistan have missed out on the T20 league over the years. Some of Pakistan's greats like Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Akhtar were part of the first IPL but the problems between the two countries led to Pakistani players no more being the part of the T20 league in India.

The suggestion of the current Pakistan generation being a part of the IPL has often received mixed reactions. Players like Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Rizwan, who are currently some of the best names in the format would have had teams bidding for them if they were part of the auction for sure.

While the 10 teams were bidding for players from all over the world in the IPL 2022 mega auction, a Pakistan journalist was trolled for making a big claim for Shaheen Shah Afridi. The journalist tweeted that the fast-bowler Shaheen Afridi from Pakistan would have got a Rs 200 crore bid if he was a part of the auction. Cricket fans trolled him for the claim and the journalist achieved his aim of attracting attention.

Shaheen Afridi is unarguably one of the best in the business, he played a crucial role in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 for Pakistan till their semi-final journey. The 21-year-old was influential against India too, he took the wicket of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in the power-play itself and got the opposition on backfoot from the start. Later he got skipper Virat Kohli out too, it was a fiery spell from the young pacer. 

