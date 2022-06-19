On the special occasion of Father's Day 2022, former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech revealed the name of their son - Orion Keech Singh on Sunday (June 19). Yuvraj posted a picture on his Instagram along with wife Hazel and son Orion, who was born on January 25, 2022 after which the couple had requested some privacy from the media. "Orion is a star constellation and for parents, your kid is your star. When Hazel was pregnant, and sleeping in the hospital, I was watching some episodes where the name came to me and Hazel took an instant liking to it," Singh said in an interview to Hindustan Times.

"I wanted Hazel's last name also to come in the baby’s name, so that’s how it came about," he added.

Yuvraj and Hazel Keech tied the knot on November 30, 2016, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony at the Fatehgarh Sahib Gurdwara. Orion Keech Singh is their first child together. Hazel has appeared in various Bollywood movies which include one famous 'Bodyguard' starring Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Yuvraj Singh, who is an ODI World Cup winner and also a part T20 World Cup winner (2007) squad in 2007, announced his retirement from cricket in 2019 from all formats of the game. The all-rounder played 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is, and 40 Tests for India.