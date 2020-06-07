हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Finnish T10 League

Finnish T10 League 2020: SKK Stadin Ja Keravan Kriketti vs Bengal Tigers CC, Dream11 prediction

SKK Stadin Ja Keravan Kriketti will look to kickstart their campaign at the Finnish T10 League 2020 on a winning note when they take on Bengal Tigers CC in the opening match at  Kerava National Cricket Ground in Finland on Sunday.

Finnish T10 League 2020: SKK Stadin Ja Keravan Kriketti vs Bengal Tigers CC, Dream11 prediction
Representational Image

SKK Stadin Ja Keravan Kriketti will look to kickstart their campaign at the Finnish T10 League 2020 on a winning note when they take on Bengal Tigers CC in the opening match at  Kerava National Cricket Ground in Finland on Sunday.

While it will be SKK Stadin Ja Keravan Kriketti's first match of the league, Bengal Tigers CC will lock horns with Club 71 Kriketti in their opening match earlier in the day.  

Earlier, Finland began its domestic cricket season with the Finnish Premier League T20 tournament from June 1 and now it is all set to come up with the shortest version from Sunday.

Notably, Finnish Premier League became the fourth cricket tournament to take place amid the coronavirus crises after cricket leagues in Vanuatu, Estonia and Vincy Premier league.

SKK Stadin Ja Keravan Kriketti vs Bengal Tigers C, Dream 11 prediction 

Wicketkeeper: M Imrul-Abedin, A Abdul Quadir

All-rounders: M Thavayogarajah, B Khan (Captain), N Huda

Batsmen: Q Siddique, P Gallagher, M Amin

Bowlers: Y Vijayaratnam, R Waqas and T Saha (VICE CAPTAIN)

Probable Playing XIs

SKK Rapids: A Abdul Quadir, A Rasheed, J Goodwin, P Gallagher, N Collins, Q Siddique, A Armitage, M Zeeshan Baig, R Waqas, Y Vijayaratnam and M Thauayogarajah

Bengal Tigers CC: M Imrul Abedin, T Sarkar, M Islam, N Huda, H Al-Amin, M Amin, T Saha, O Ibrahim, B Khan, R Sardar and MJK Sohag

The two squads are as follows:

SKK Stadin Ja Keravan Kriketti: Mirza Zeeshan Baig, Areeb Quadir (wk), Nathan Collins, Peter Gallagher, Atif Rasheed, Jake Goodwin, Manoj Thauayogarajah, Qaiser Siddique (c), Raja Waqas, Yathu Vijayaratnam, Nirav Shah, Jordan OBrien, Kamalraj Chadrasekeran, Andrew Armitage.

Bengal Tigers CC: Sowgat Kundu, Sowgat Kundu, Tushar Sarker, Muhammad Imrul-Abedin, Abu Hanif Khan, Naser Akhand, Sarwar Jahan, Osman Ibrahim, Mehran Amin, Mazidul Islam, Habib Al-Amin, Shahed Alam, Mohiuddin Al-Belal, Belayat Khan, Nurul Huda, Shahrukh Ali, Rony Sardar, Mohammad Rony, Manan Arshed, Md Jabed Khan Sohag, Tonmoy Saha

The match will take place at 2.30 pm IST, while the toss between the two sides will be held half an hour before the commencement of the match.

Tags:
Finnish T10 LeagueSKK Stadin Ja Keravan KrikettiBengal Tigers CCCricket
Next
Story

Born June 7, 1975: Shane Bond, former New Zealand cricketer
  • 2,46,628Confirmed
  • 6,929Deaths

Full coverage

  • 67,40,023Confirmed
  • 3,94,984Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M56S

#IndiaKaDNA Yogi Adityanath Live on UP relaxation