Finnish T10 League 2020: SKK Stadin Ja Keravan Kriketti vs Bengal Tigers CC, Dream11 prediction

SKK Stadin Ja Keravan Kriketti will look to kickstart their campaign at the Finnish T10 League 2020 on a winning note when they take on Bengal Tigers CC in the opening match at Kerava National Cricket Ground in Finland on Sunday.

While it will be SKK Stadin Ja Keravan Kriketti's first match of the league, Bengal Tigers CC will lock horns with Club 71 Kriketti in their opening match earlier in the day.

Earlier, Finland began its domestic cricket season with the Finnish Premier League T20 tournament from June 1 and now it is all set to come up with the shortest version from Sunday.

Notably, Finnish Premier League became the fourth cricket tournament to take place amid the coronavirus crises after cricket leagues in Vanuatu, Estonia and Vincy Premier league.

SKK Stadin Ja Keravan Kriketti vs Bengal Tigers C, Dream 11 prediction

Wicketkeeper: M Imrul-Abedin, A Abdul Quadir

All-rounders: M Thavayogarajah, B Khan (Captain), N Huda

Batsmen: Q Siddique, P Gallagher, M Amin

Bowlers: Y Vijayaratnam, R Waqas and T Saha (VICE CAPTAIN)

Probable Playing XIs

SKK Rapids: A Abdul Quadir, A Rasheed, J Goodwin, P Gallagher, N Collins, Q Siddique, A Armitage, M Zeeshan Baig, R Waqas, Y Vijayaratnam and M Thauayogarajah

Bengal Tigers CC: M Imrul Abedin, T Sarkar, M Islam, N Huda, H Al-Amin, M Amin, T Saha, O Ibrahim, B Khan, R Sardar and MJK Sohag

The two squads are as follows:

SKK Stadin Ja Keravan Kriketti: Mirza Zeeshan Baig, Areeb Quadir (wk), Nathan Collins, Peter Gallagher, Atif Rasheed, Jake Goodwin, Manoj Thauayogarajah, Qaiser Siddique (c), Raja Waqas, Yathu Vijayaratnam, Nirav Shah, Jordan OBrien, Kamalraj Chadrasekeran, Andrew Armitage.

Bengal Tigers CC: Sowgat Kundu, Sowgat Kundu, Tushar Sarker, Muhammad Imrul-Abedin, Abu Hanif Khan, Naser Akhand, Sarwar Jahan, Osman Ibrahim, Mehran Amin, Mazidul Islam, Habib Al-Amin, Shahed Alam, Mohiuddin Al-Belal, Belayat Khan, Nurul Huda, Shahrukh Ali, Rony Sardar, Mohammad Rony, Manan Arshed, Md Jabed Khan Sohag, Tonmoy Saha

The match will take place at 2.30 pm IST, while the toss between the two sides will be held half an hour before the commencement of the match.