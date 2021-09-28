हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2021

‘First 4D player’: Twitter has smart memes for Glenn Maxwell’s switch hit in IPL 2021

Glenn Maxwell scored a quickfire 56 off 37, but it was his switch hit shots that caught everyone’s attention.

'First 4D player': Twitter has smart memes for Glenn Maxwell's switch hit in IPL 2021

Changing team has brought a fantastic luck for Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell in IPL 2021. He is scoring plenty of runs, and more importantly leaving a lasting imprint on the matches. He did the same on Monday in the Royal Challengers Bangalore versus Mumbai Indians game.

Maxwell scored a quickfire 56 off 37, but it was his switch hit shots that caught everyone’s attention. He hit MI bowlers in all corners of the ground, but his three switch hits made more noise than the comfortable RCB win.

Maxwell hit Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar and Adam Milne for two sixes and one boundary in the square of the wicket region while changing grip. These shots were so powerful that even a straight hand shot would find it difficult to match the length and sound of the willow.

As expected, Twitter identified Maxwell’s brilliance in almost the real time and started flooding the micro blogging site with memes and funny reactions. While a user compared him with Guran of Lagaan, the other remembered Professor Virus from 3 Idiots. One even called him the complete 4D player.

Here are some of the best reactions:

