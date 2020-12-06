हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
England Vs South Africa

First ODI between South Africa and England abandoned again

The start of the match was earlier delayed as England players and management underwent an additional round of PCR tests on Saturday evening.  

First ODI between South Africa and England abandoned again

The rescheduled first ODI of the three-match series between South Africa and England was on Sunday abandoned at the Boland Park after two members of the hotel staff tested positive for Covid-19.

The start of the match was earlier delayed as England players and management underwent an additional round of PCR tests on Saturday evening.

Cricket South Africa and the England and Wales Cricket Board said the start would be delayed, but just less than half-an-hour before the first ball was due to be bowled the match was called off, reports BBC Sport.

"Whilst the ECB awaits ratification of those test results the decision has been taken to delay the start of today's ODI match," statements from CSA and the ECB on Sunday said before the abandonment was confirmed.

The three-match series was earlier scheduled to begin on November 4 at Newlands. The game was postponed after a Proteas player tested positive on Thursday. South Africa re-tested their players on Friday and all returned negative results.

The status of games due to be played on Monday and Wednesday is also now in doubt.

Before the T20 series last month -- which England won 3-0 -- two South Africa players tested positive for coronavirus and two others were placed in isolation.
 

