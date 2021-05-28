हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Natasa Stankovic

Fit Natasa Stankovic flaunts her abs after intense workout session, see pic

On Friday, Natasa Stankovic shared a picture of her after a workout session on her Instagram story, in which she can be seen flaunting her abs.

Fit Natasa Stankovic flaunts her abs after intense workout session, see pic
Natasa Stankovic along with husband Hardik Pandya

Team India and Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic is very popular among the fans and has been the best supporter for the crickter, which is often seen during the Indian Premier League clashes. 

However with the country still battling COVID-19, the couple is forced to remain indoor and are often seen sharing special moments on Instagram, giving the fans a glimpse into their personal life.

On Friday, Natasa shared a picture of her after a workout session on her Instagram story, in which she can be seen flaunting her abs. Here is the photo:

Natasa Stankovic

Model Natasa took to social media to post an adorable video with her son, where she could be seen hugging him. The video also saw her partner Hardik Pandya react with heart-shaped icon. It was also well-received by her fans, who were taken aback by Agastya’s cuteness and has already generated over 5,52,000 likes to the video.

Natasa and Hardik enjoy a massive social media following as they often share entertaining posts for their fans and followers. 

Natasa Stankovic
