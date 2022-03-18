हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

Five SA players choose IPL over national side, skip Tests vs Bangladesh - check squad

The first Test starts on March 31 in Durban and the second on April 7 in Port Elizabeth.

Five SA players choose IPL over national side, skip Tests vs Bangladesh - check squad
(Source: Twitter)

South Africa have expectedly left out the IPL-bound players from their 15-man Test squad for the two-match home series against Bangladesh starting March 31.

South Africa will be without their entire first-choice pace attack comprising Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen as well as batters Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen as they chose the IPL over the Test series.

Cricket South Africa had said it would be leaving it to the players to make the decision whether to play in the IPL or in the series, which the Test captain Dean Elgar had called a "litmus test of loyalty".

Middle-order batter Khaya Zondo got his maiden Test call-up and uncapped quick Daryn Dupavillon also found a place in the squad.

Meanwhile, Anrich Nortje once again missed out on selection with a longstanding back and hip issue. That also means there is no clarity about his availability in the IPL, where he is part of the Delhi Capitals side. Nortje last played in November 2021, at the T20 World Cup in the UAE.

The IPL-bound players are set to fly to India for the tournament, which begins on March 26, at the conclusion of the ongoing ODI series.

According to CSA's current MoU with the South African Cricketers' Association (SACA), the board cannot refuse players the opportunity to take part in the IPL, as both organisations look to balance the livelihoods and opportunities of players and their duties to the national team.

The first Test starts on March 31 in Durban and the second on April 7 in Port Elizabeth.

The Squad: Dean Elgar (capt), Temba Bavuma (vice-capt), Daryn Dupavillon, Sarel Erwee, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Duanne Olivier, Keegan Petersen, Ryan Rickelton, Lutho Sipamla, Glenton Stuurman, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022Kagiso RabadaLungi NgidiMarco JansenSouth Africa vs Bangladesh 2022
Next
Story

IND W vs AUS W ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch India vs Australia live in India

Must Watch

Russia-Ukraine crisis: Russian forces fire missiles near Lviv airport
PT1M55S

Russia-Ukraine crisis: Russian forces fire missiles near Lviv airport