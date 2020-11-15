Former Australia captain Mark Taylor calls this Indian player as very powerful in world cricket

Virat Kohli is a superstar of the game is not something new – widely counted amongst the best batsmen of this era, the Indian skipper is certainly a dynamic figure and in a cricket crazy country like India – he becomes all the more influential. But former Australia captain Mark Taylor has taken it a step forward by calling Kohli as a very powerful guy in world cricket.

Ahead of India’s most awaited series against Australia, Taylor spoke about the star batsman to ‘Sydney Morning Herald.’ Taylor said that Kohli maintains a fine balance between a statesman of the sport and at the same time being an aggressive cricketer himself.

“I think he is a very powerful guy in world cricket, but I think he does a very good job to walk that fine line in being an aggressive cricketer and also a statesman. I think he’s doing it very well.”

Taylor, who was an acclaimed leader for the Aussie, further commended Kohli for respecting the huge responsibility that falls on his shoulders.

“I think he treats that responsibility with great respect. He’s still very much his own person when you watch him play. I’ve always found him in the times I’ve spoken to him to be very respectful to the game and those playing it and those who have played it.”

India is slated to play three ODI’s, three T20I’s and four Tests down under and would look to repeat their heroics from their last tour. The Indian team has already landed in Sydney, where they are undergoing a mandatory 14 day quarantine. The tour begins with the ODI series, beginning on November 27.

India had defeated Australia 2-1 during their last tour in 2018-19 but it must be noted that their star players, Steve Smith and David Warner, were not playing that series - serving an year-long ban for the infamous ball tampering incident