Former Australia paceman Merv Hughes inducted to Cricket Hall of Fame

Former Australian fast-bowler Merv Hughes has been inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame. An integral part of Australian cricket’s return to the top of the Test cricket rankings, Hughes’ career spanned 53 Tests and 33 ODIs from 1985-94, taking 212 Test wickets at an average of 28.38.

“Merv Hughes was an icon of the Australian summer for so many of us, a larger-than-life personality, a wonderful international cricketer, an ambassador for the sport and a deserved inductee into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame,” Peter King, Australian Cricket Hall of Fame Chairman, said in a statement.

“A lion-hearted competitor, Merv boasts a proud career for Victoria and Australia in the Test and One Day International arenas, paving the way for an incredible era of Australian cricketing dominance. Even as synonymous as his on-field record, Merv will be forever remembered as a fan-favourite and his iconic warm-ups close to the boundary, especially at the MCG, that prompted bays of spectators to join in with him at stadiums all over the country,” he added.

A Wisden Cricketer of the Year 1994, the 6’4” tall fast bowler also represented Victoria, Essex, and the ACT over a First-Class career spanning 14 seasons.

“Merv Hughes is an Australian sporting legend who was one of the greatest bowlers to have played our national game,” said Earl Eddings, Cricket Australia Chair.

“He gave everything he had to try and help his team to win, coupled with his enthusiastic theatrics on the pitch and his love for the game he will always be warmly remembered as the big-hearted fast-bowler and larrikin who demolished batting line-ups all over the world,” he added.

The Australian Cricket Hall of Fame was first proposed by the Melbourne Cricket Club in 1995. The Hall of Fame was officially opened by the then Prime Minister John Howard MP in 1996.

“Merv gave it everything he had on the field, from the first ball to the last. You certainly knew you were in a contest if you were playing against him and you had a teammate prepared to deliver an absolute 100 per cent effort if you had him on your side,” said Greg Dyer, former teammate and Australian Cricketers’ Association Chair.

Previous Hall of Fame Inductees: 1996 - Fred Spofforth, John Blackham, Victor Trumper, Clarrie Grimmett, Bill Ponsford, Sir Donald Bradman, Bill O`Reilly, Keith Miller, Ray Lindwall and Dennis Lillee; 2000 - Warwick Armstrong, Neil Harvey and Allan Border; 2001 - Bill Woodfull and Arthur Morris; 2002 - Stan McCabe and Greg Chappell; 2003 - Lindsay Hassett and Ian Chappell; 2004 - Hugh Trumble and Alan Davidson; 2005 - Clem Hill and Rod Marsh; 2006 - Monty Noble and Bob Simpson; 2007 - Charles Macartney and Richie Benaud; 2008 - George Giffen and Ian Healy; 2009 - Steve Waugh; 2010 - Bill Lawry and Graham McKenzie; 2011 - Mark Taylor and Doug Walters; 2012 - Shane Warne; 2013 - Charlie Turner and Glenn McGrath; 2014 - Mark Waugh and Belinda Clark; 2015 - Adam Gilchrist and Jack Ryder; 2016 - Jeff Thomson and Wally Grout; 2017 - David Boon, Matthew Hayden and Betty Wilson; 2018 - Norm O`Neill, Ricky Ponting and Karen Rolton; 2019 - Cathryn Fitzpatrick, Dean Jones and Billy Murdoch; 2020 - Sharon Tredrea and Craig McDermott