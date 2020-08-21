Former Australian cricketer Cameron White bids adieu to professional cricket

Former Australian cricketer Cameron White, who has appeared in a total of 142 international matches for the national side across the three formats of the game, has announced his retirement from professional cricket.

Announcing the news, the 37-year-old said that his playing time is definitely up and that he would now like to give a try to coaching.

I've definitely finished up playing, that's for sure.I had a one-year playing contract with the [Adelaide] Strikers. I only played a handful of games with them last year and in those games I would have needed to play really well to get another deal," cricket.com.au quoted White as saying.

"To be totally honest, I'm pretty content. I think my time is definitely up, I've had enough from a playing point of view and I'm ready to focus on coaching," he adde

White, however, will continue to play Premier Cricket with Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC).

The Victorian batsman, who made his debut for Australia in October 2005 against World XI, notched up 146 run in four matches he played for the national side in the longest format of the game.

White also amassed 2,072 runs in 91 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 984 runs in 47 Twenty20 Internationals he featured in during his international career.

The former Australian all-rounder was also a prolific run-scorer in domestic cricket, having smashed 10,537 runs from 177 first-class games at an average of 39.91. He also amassed 7,703 in 169 List A games at 37.57 and 5,469 in 240 T20s at 30.72.

He has also clinched six Sheffield Shields wins, a domestic one-day title, two victories in the old inter-state T20 league and a Big Bash League trophy during his playing career.