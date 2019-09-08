Former Australian cricketer Michael Clarke shares image following skin cancer removal procedure from forehead

Former Australian cricketer Michael Clarke has shared a graphic image on Instagram, following a procedure which involved skin cancer being removed from his forehead having been diagnosed with three non-melanoma lesions previously.

The 38-year-old can be seen pushing his hair back revealing stitches between the eyebrows in the image, which was accompanied by a word of caution for youngsters.

"Another day, another skin cancer cut out of my face... youngsters out there make sure you are doing all the right things to protect yourself from the sun," he said.

Clarke has battled skin cancer on several occasions after first being diagnosed in 2006.

A skin cancer scare had further forced the Australian to ditch his baggy green cap in favour of a wide-brimmed hat during his playing days. Clarke was diagnosed with very low-grade skin cancer as confirmed by a doctor based on samples, urging him to wear a long-sleeve lycra suit under his outfit for enhanced protection.

However, despite battling cancer and constant injuries having been diagnosed with chronic back pain at the age of 17, the cricketer ended his career as one of Australia's greatest players. Clarke scored 8,643 runs in 115 Tests, leading the Aussies to a 5-0 whitewash in the Ashes against England in 2013, before following it up with the side's fifth World Cup title two years later.