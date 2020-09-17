Former Australian cricketer Shane Jurgensen set to become New Zealand's most experienced coach

Former Austalian cricketer Shane Jurgensen is all set to become the most experience coach of the New Zealand men's cricket team after being roped in as the bowling coach of the side for another two years.

The 44-year-old, who has extended his second tenure with the New Zealand team after re-joining the side in 2016, will continue to serve in the role at least till the end of 2022.

The new deal will allow Jurgensen to remain charge of the New Zealand bowlers for a total of nine years, including a previous stint with the side from 2008-2010.

Commenting on his new deal, Jurgensen said that his decision to continue as the bowling coach of the Black Caps was a straight forward one.

“It’s a huge honour to continue my coaching journey with New Zealand Cricket.I love my job and feel lucky to have been involved with such a special group of players and support staff for the past five years," New Zealand Cricket (NZC) official statement quoted Jurgensen as saying.



“We’ve had some amazing experiences as a team and I’m looking forward to working alongside Gary and Kane as we prepare for an exciting summer.It’s a privilege to work with such a world class bowling unit and I’m proud of the depth we’ve added to the group which has us well prepared for the variety of challenges ahead," he added.

Meanwhile, New Zealand coach Gary Stead lauded Jurgensen’s contribution to the New Zealand team, saying that the Australian's planning and work ethic had helped get the best out of our top players consistently.



“Shane’s done an outstanding job with the bowlers over the past five years and you only have to look at their performances to see his impact.He obviously possesses a wealth of knowledge and experience, but I think it’s his planning and work ethic that has helped get the best out of our top players consistently," Stead stated.

“His influence also extends beyond the BLACKCAPS with his knowledge and leadership helping shape the wider NZC pace-bowling system which is already reaping rewards," he added.

After finishing his playing career in 2007,the former Queensland fast-bowler had initally served as the New Zealand's bowling coach between 2008 and 2010 and also as a coach of New Zealand Cricket's high performance programme.

In 2011, Jurgensen was roped in as the bowling coach of the Bangladesh men's cricket team before being appointed as the interim head coach of the team in October 2012. Under his tenure, Bangladesh surged up in the world rankings following some impressive performances, including a 3-0 white wash of New Zealand in the ODI series in 2013.