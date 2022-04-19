हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bangladesh Cricket

Former Bangladesh pacer Samiur Rahman passes away

Samiur Rahman was suffering from a brain tumour.

Former Bangladesh pacer Samiur Rahman passes away
Former Bangladesh cricketer Samiur Rahman

The former Bangladesh fast bowler Samiur Rahman passed away here on Tuesday. The 68-year-old was suffering from a brain tumour, which was diagnosed in January earlier this year.

Samiur was part of Bangladesh's first two ODIs in 1986, in addition to featuring in the ICC Trophy in 1982 and 1986. He enjoyed a more prolific career in the Dhaka Premier League, having played for Abahani, Mohammedan Sporting, Bangladesh Biman, Kalabagan Krira Chakra, and Azad Boys and Brothers Union. He represented Barisal, too, in the National Cricket Championship.

Notably, he also played basketball for Dhaka Spurs, an ESPNcricinfo report said.

After his playing career, Samiur served as an umpire and match referee. 

He is survived by his wife and two sons. His brother Yousuf Rahman, who is currently in the US, is also a former national cricketer.

Tags:
Bangladesh CricketSamiur RahmanBCBICC
