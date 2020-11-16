Former Bangladesh Under-19 player dies by suicide due to this reason

Former Bangladesh Under-19 player Mohammad Sozib dies by suicide at his residence in Rajshahi on Saturday (November 14).

Talking to New Age, Durgapur police station’s officer-in-charge Hashmot Ali confirmed the news and said that police has recovered Sozib's dead body from his room.

"Last night [Saturday] he [Sozib] locked himself inside his room without taking his supper. In the morning, his father went to wake him up at around 9am and saw through the window that his dead-body was hanging from the ceiling. Upon receiving the information we rushed to the spot, broke the door and took down the dead-body," Hashmot told New Age.

According to police, Sozib decided to end his life due to the frustration of failing to find a place in the upcoming Twenty20 tournament.

"His family members told us that he was very frustrated after not seeing his name in the players’ list for Bangabandhu T20 Cup... He told people around him that he is getting a chance in the tournament but ultimately he did not get a chance," said Hashmot.

It is to be noted that Sozib was part of provisional Bangladesh team in Under-19 Asia Cup in 2017. He was also a stand-by player in the 2018 U-19 World Cup.