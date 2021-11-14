हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
T20 World Cup 2021

Ravi Shastri's special message for Team India, Check here

Tagging skippers Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and deputy Ajinkya Rahane in his post, Ravi Shastri added that he will cherish the memories with the team. 

Ravi Shastri's special message for Team India, Check here
Former head coach Ravi Shastri with bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R. Sridhar and batting coach Vikram Rathour. (Source: Twitter)

Former India men’s cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri on Saturday (November 13) penned a heartfelt note on social media following Men-in-Blue’s forgetful campaign in the T20 World Cup 2021. Expressing his gratitude, Shastri described the journey with Team India as ‘incredible’ and said he will continue to support the team until he is able to watch the sport.

Tagging skippers Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and deputy Ajinkya Rahane in his post, Shastri added that he will cherish the memories with the team. “Now that the penny has dropped...thank you so much for making me part of this incredible journey. Memories that I will cherish and a team that I will continue to back till the time I’m able to watch the sport #TeamIndia @imVkohli @ImRo45 @ajinkyarahane88,” Ravi Shastri tweeted.

Shastri (head coach), Bharat Arun (bowling coach), and R Sridhar’s (fielding coach) tenures ended with India crashing out of the ICC T20 World Cup in the Super 12 stage. And now Rahul Dravid will be taking over as the head coach and his first assignment would be home T20I and Test series against New Zealand.

Under Shastri, Team India played 43 Tests, out of which the side won 25 and lost 13. Not to forget, Shastri and Co also have a good showing in England on their CV. Team India lead the five-match series 2-1 and the final match of the series will be played next year.

Team India played 76 ODIs and 65 T20Is under Shastri. The Men in Blue managed to win 51 ODIs and 43 T20Is.

(with ANI inputs)

