Former Indian cricketer and UP minister Chetan Chauhan dies aged 73

Former Indian cricketer and Uttar Pradesh minister Chetan Chauhan passed away on Sunday following multiple organ failure.He was 73-year-old at the time of his death.

Chauhan was initially admitted to PGI Hospital in Lucknow after being tested positive for the novel coronavirus last month.He was later shifted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram.

On Saturday, Chauhan's health was deteriorated and was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).A source close to Chauhan had informed that the former Indian cricketer was critical at the moment and on the life support system.

On July 12, former cricketer Akash Chopra confirmed that Chauhan had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Chauhan, who is now a cabinet minister in the Uttar Pradesh government, appeared in a total of 40 matches for India in the longest format of the game and amassed 2,084 runs--including 16 half-centuries.

The former player also notched up 153 runs in seven One-Day Internationals (ODIs) he played for the Men in Blue during his 12-year-long cricketing career.

He played most of his international cricket in the late 1970s and was known for his opening partnership with Sunil Gavaskar with the pair scoring more than 3,000 runs.

Besides this, Chauhan had also served the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) in numerous capacities --president, vice-president, secretary and chief selector. He has also served as the manager of Team India during a tour of Australia.

Chauhan, who was awarded with the prestigious Arjuna Award in 1981, was elected twice to the Lok Sabha from Uttar Praadesh's Amroha constituency in 1991 and 1998.