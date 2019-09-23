Former Indian opener Madhav Apte dies aged 86

Former Indian Test opener Madhav Apte has recently breathed his last at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. He was 86.

Expressing grief on the demise of the former Mumbai cricketer, renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle wrote that Apte was a quality batsman and a dignified human being.

"I am in mourning at the passing of Madhav Apte. Deep, genuine cricket lover, quality batsman himself (7 tests at an avg of 49.3), and a classy, dignified human being. From an era where love for the game was unconditional. Wonderful host, great story-teller," Bhogle tweeted.

Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli also extended his condolences to Apte before recalling that the former Mumbai cricketer had always motivated him and pushed him to do well.

"At a loss of words, hearing about the passing away of Madhav Apte Sir.I knew him as a kid and looked up to him for advice. He always motivated me and pushed me to do well.Both me and my father had the privilege of playing cricket with him.May your soul Rest in Peace Sir!" he wrote along with a picture of him with Apte.

Asserting that Apte was one of the finest batsmen of the country, veteran all-rounder Yusuf Pathan tweeted, "Saddened to hear the passing away of Shri Madhav Apte. He was one of the finest batsmen for India and Bombay. Condolences to his family members, friends and closed ones. #RIP."

Apte, who was about to turn 87 on October 5, appeared in seven Tests for India between 1952 and 1953. He amassed a total of 542 runs, including one ton and three fifties, in the longest format of the game.

The right-handed batsman had also played in 67 first-class matches, notching up 3,336 runs including six centuries and 16 half-centuries.

Meanwhile, Apte was elected to the office of the president of the Cricket Club of India in 1989 and since then, he had served as the chief of the Club's Legend's Club.