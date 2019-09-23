close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Madhav Apte

Former Indian opener Madhav Apte dies aged 86

Apte,  who was about to turn 87 on October 5, appeared in seven Tests for India between 1952 and 1953.

Former Indian opener Madhav Apte dies aged 86
Image Credits: Twitter/@vinodkambli349

Former Indian Test opener Madhav Apte has recently breathed his last at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. He was 86. 

Expressing grief on the demise of the former Mumbai cricketer, renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle wrote that Apte was a quality batsman and a dignified human being. 

"I am in mourning at the passing of Madhav Apte. Deep, genuine cricket lover, quality batsman himself (7 tests at an avg of 49.3), and a classy, dignified human being. From an era where love for the game was unconditional. Wonderful host, great story-teller," Bhogle tweeted. 

Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli also extended his condolences to Apte before recalling that the former Mumbai cricketer had always motivated him and pushed him to do well.

"At a loss of words, hearing about the passing away of Madhav Apte Sir.I knew him as a kid and looked up to him for advice. He always motivated me and pushed me to do well.Both me and my father had the privilege of playing cricket with him.May your soul Rest in Peace Sir!" he wrote along with a picture of him with Apte. 

Asserting that Apte was one of the finest batsmen of the country, veteran all-rounder Yusuf Pathan tweeted, "Saddened to hear the passing away of Shri Madhav Apte. He was one of the finest batsmen for India and Bombay. Condolences to his family members, friends and closed ones. #RIP."

Apte,  who was about to turn 87 on October 5, appeared in seven Tests for India between 1952 and 1953. He amassed a total of 542 runs, including one ton and three fifties, in the longest format of the game. 

The right-handed batsman had also played in 67 first-class matches, notching up 3,336 runs including six centuries and 16 half-centuries.

Meanwhile, Apte was elected to the office of the president of the Cricket Club of India in 1989 and since then, he had served as the chief of the Club's Legend's Club.

 

Tags:
Madhav ApteVinod KambliIndiaYusuf Pathan
Next
Story

India failed to read the tempo of the game well, admits Virat Kohli after 3rd T20I loss

Must Watch

PT15M48S

News 50: Watch top news stories of the day