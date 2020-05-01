Former opener Herschelle Gibbs names all-time best South African Test, ODI XI

At a time when all the cricketing activities across the globe are at halt due to coronavirus pandemic, former opening batsman Herschelle Gibbs has picked up his all-time best South African Test and ODI XI.

Recently, Gibbs took to his official Twitter account and decided to interact with his fans by engaging in a Question and Answer live session.

One of the followers asked the former 46-year-old South African opener to reveal his all time SA Test XI.

"Hershey.. I’m sure a lot of peeps are still waiting for you to drop your all time SA Test XI!!," the user wrote.

However, Gibbs--who himself is one of the best cricketers South Africa has ever produced--went on to choose the same side for both Test and ODI formats.

Gibbs' all-time Playing XI included the likes of former skipper AB de Villiers, legendary cricketer Allan Donald, premier fast bowler Dale Steyn ,swashbuckling batsman Hashim AMla among others.

But the biggest surprise in his side was the inclusion of former left-arm pacer Brett Schultz, who played just 10 matches for the national side across formats and bagged 38 wickets in it.

The full list of Gibbs' best Proteas Test and ODI XI is as follows:

Graeme Smith, Gary Kirsten, Hashim Amla, Jacques Kallis, Daryll Cullinan, AB de Villiers, Mark Boucher, Shaun Pollock, Dale Steyn, Allan Donald, Brett Schultz

Gibbs has appeared in a total of 90 Test matches, 248 ODIs and 23 T20Is for South Africa between 1996 and 2010.