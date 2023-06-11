'Fortunate To Have...,' Yuzvendra Chahal Pens Heartfelt Note For MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma

Team India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal took to social media thanking his mentors, teammates and more - MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for helping the leggie become one of the greatest spinners to ever don the Indian jersey. Seven years ago on this day, Chahal made his debut for India and guess who handed him his debut cap? MS Dhoni.

Since then, Chahal has played 72 ODIs and 75 T20Is for India, picking up 121 and 91 wickets, respectively.

"This day 7 years ago I received my debut cap from Mahi Bhai to bowl for the Indian Cricket Team. Since then my life has been nothing but a journey of making India proud with the talent I possess and the spirit of always wanting to win it for my team and fans. I am definitely fortunate enough to have played along with 3 of my mentors and everyone’s inspiration till date."

"Mahi Bhai, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. With the best guidance on and off field. I have always worked towards my goals and will continue to do so… since we have more records to break. So with great pride and honour in my heart I would want to express my feeling of being grateful to God, my mentors and my colleagues. Today is special and Many more special days awaited ahead. JAI HIND," Chahal tweeted.