After India, the largest number of cricket fans are in Pakistan. There is no doubt that in the upcoming ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 we are going to see a big number of Pakistani fans land in India and watch the matches the Men In Green play. In case you didn't know, Pakistan are playing all their matches across 5 venues in India as against other nine teams who will be visiting exactly the same number of cities for World Cup games. The reason is that Pakistan touring India brings a lot of excitement and security concerns also in heads of the Pakistanis. It is being assumed that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had reservations about playing on some of the venues and that is why their travel in India has been restricted to just five cities.

Pakistan are going to play in 5 cities which are Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Chennai. They two matches in Hyderabad: Pakistan vs Netherlands on October 6 and against Sri Lanka on October 10. Pakistan then travel to Ahmedabad to play the marquee game of the tournament against arch-rivals and hosts India on October 14. On October 20, Pakistan play Australia in Bengaluru before heading to Chennai to play Afghanistan on October 23 and South Africa on October 27 respectively. Pakistan then fly to Kolkata to play Bangladesh on October 31 and then to Bengaluru to play New Zealand on November 4. Their last round-robin contest will be in Kolkata on November 11.



It is not very surprising to note that out of the nine matches that Pakistan play in round-robin format, four of these matches have been sold out.

The four matches which have been sold out are Pakistan vs Australia in Bengaluru, New Zealand vs Pakistan in the same city, Pakistan vs Bangladesh in Kolkata and England vs Pakistan in same city.

Here's the screenshot of BookMyShow webstie, the official ticket sales partner of ICC for this World Cup:

The India vs Pakistan tickets will not be sold until September 3. BCCI and ICC have ensured that tickets for the World Cup games are sold in phase-wise manner. From August 25, the tickets for all teams except India went on sale. The India match tickets will start getting sold from August 30. It is expected that theIND vs PAK clash is going to be a blockbuster. Fans have already booked hotel room at exponential prices to ensure they don't miss out on the epic encounter.