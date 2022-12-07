'Fraud', Fans furious at Mohammed Siraj for poor batting in IND vs BAN 2nd ODI

After Mehidy Hasan Miraz 100 (83) guided his side to a challenging total of 271 runs in 50 overs against India in the second ODI between the Men in Blue and Bangladesh, Rohit Sharma came in to bat at number 9 after injury for his team and got them very close to glory. However, it was one over from Mustafizur Rahman (48th) which was a maiden and at a very crucial time for both sides. Rohit was handed a difficult task to score 20 runs off the last 6 balls with his thumb being injured and he fell 6 runs short to level the ODI series for the Men in Blue.

Fans on social media were not praised with Mohammed Siraj not being able to score a single run in that crucial 48th over and slammed the Indian bowler for his poor batting skills. However, Siraj is someone not in the side for his batting but fans were keen to question if the right-arm pacer could not even take a single to give the strike to his captain on the other end.

Checkout the angry reactions here...

Remove fraud siraj name and add Md shami — Aditya (@Adilovesgarima) December 7, 2022

Bowlers should atleast try a session of batting practice, not for scoring biggies just to take a single.



Siraj made a brilliant maiden with a bat. & lost. — Anil Subramanian (@Ani_71s) December 7, 2022

An innings to remember for lifetime by Rohit Sharma with an injured thumb.pic.twitter.com/w9l47zv1cZ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 7, 2022

One over which has been played by Siraj ...

More painful to Rohit than his thumb pain — Vikram (@dreamshurtvik) December 7, 2022

Siraj aur shardul ne kafi dot balls khai hain..

Atleast Rohit ko 1 over extra mil jata to jeet skte thy — Ajay Parihar (@AjayPar48787790) December 7, 2022

Siraj is playing fro Bangladesh you don't know December 7, 2022

Well played #RohitSharma ! Respect increases for you. If the 48th over to siraj wasn't a maiden we would have won this game with ease. Hardluck #indvsbang

#BANvsIND #INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/D57Eyv8UW1 — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) December 7, 2022

India head coach Rahul Dravid believes come January, India in all likelihood, will have a full strength ODI squad which will then consistently play for the next 8-9 months leading up to the World Cup at home in October-November.

India's ODI performance has been shoddy with back-to-back defeats in series against New Zealand and Bangladesh with very different squads due to workload management related permutations and combinations. Asked if batting and bowling in the middle overs is becoming a problem, Dravid said it hasn't been easy not having the full squad.

"I guess from our perspective, it has not been easy to play. We don't have full squad. Hopefully, from January, depending on injuries, we will get full squad to play home series. We have nine ODIs before IPL (3 vs NZ, 3 vs SL and 3 vs Aus) and hopefully, we will get to play a settled squad in those games," Dravid said at post-match press conference.

"In the last two years, we had prioritised T20s a lot as there were two World Cups. In the next 8-10 months, we will be prioritising ODI cricket. It is not easy to juggle three formats.

"Now, our white ball boys (specialists) will get some rest with Test matches being played," Dravid added. (With PTI inputs)