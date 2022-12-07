India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI: Umran Malik knocks over Najmul Hossain Shanto with 151kph delivery, WATCH

Jammu & Kashmir pace bowling sensation Umran Malik continued his sensational start in ODI cricket, bowling another searing spell against Bangladesh in the second ODI on Wednesday (December 7). Malik, who replaced injured Kuldeep Sen in the game, knocked over Bangladesh No. 3 batter Najmul Hossain Shanto with a searing 151kmph delivery.

Malik was added to the ODI squad last week after impressive performances in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand. The Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer replaced Mohammed Shami, who is ruled out of the ODI and Test series.

The young tearaway conceded just 8 runs in his first five overs and clean bowled Shanto with a peach of a delivery for 21 with the stumps sent flying with a fiery delivery. Social media couldn’t stay calm after yet another wonderful show by Umran Malik.

WATCH Umran Malik clean bowling Najmul Hossain Shanto here…

Left-arm spin all-rounder Axar Patel and tearaway quick Umran Malik were included in India’s playing XI as Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first in the second ODI at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Mirpur, Dhaka, on Wednesday. Bangladesh are leading the three-match series 1-0 and will need to win Wednesday`s match to clinch the series. India need to win the second ODI to force the series into a decider in the third match at Chattogram on December 10.

India skipper Rohit Sharma said Axar, who was unavailable for the first ODI, comes into the playing eleven for Shahbaz Ahmed, while Malik comes in for fast bowler Kuldeep Sen, who had picked two wickets in his international debut on Sunday. Rohit had said that Sen ‘is not available’ for the second ODI, which is why Malik has come into the playing eleven. An update from the BCCI said Sen complained of back stiffness following the first ODI, which India lost by one wicket. It added that the medical team assessed him and advised him to rest, thus ruling him out of selection for the second ODI.

(with IANS inputs)