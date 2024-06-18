From 36 In An Over To Highest Powerplay Score In T20 World Cup: Records That Were Broken In West Indies Vs Afghanistan Game

The experts at the start of the T20 World Cup 2024 downplayed the Caribbean team but they quite announced they are a force to reckon with. Having already booked their slot in the Super 8, the co-hosts were very much dominant against Afghanistan. With an impressive display that left historians scratching their heads, the West Indies erased any last doubt regarding their title claims.

Several records were broken in the victory they secured. Let's have a look at those.

Highest Total in the 2024 T20 World Cup

The first innings total by the two time champions is the highest of this tournament, which has seen a lot of scoring ties. Sri Lanka holds the record of highest score in an innings in the T20 World Cup. With the 218 against Afghanistan the windies became the team to score the fourth highest score alongside India.

36 in an over

In the second over Nicholas Pooran came into bat after Brandaon King was dismissed and it brought turbulence to the Afghan bowlers. He joined the likes of Yuvraj Singh and Rohit Sharma to hit the most runs in an over in T20is.

Highest Powerplay total in World Cups

West Indies recorded the highest ever powerplay total in the world cup scoring 92. Before them, Netherland used to hold the record, scoring 91 against Ireland in 2014. It is also the fourth highest in overall T20s.

Pooran, The First Batter

Pooran’s 98 saw him become the first ever west indies batter to cross the 2000-run mark in T20s. He also went on to score the highest individual score in the edition of the World Cup.

Most Sixes

Pooran surpassed Chris Gayle’s record of most sixes(128) by a West Indian batter in T20s. His current tally remains 128 after hitting 8 sixes in the game.

The game between Afghanistan and West Indies marked the end of the group stage of the T20 World Cup. Now all eyes would be on the Super eight stage where teams are divided into two groups and will play each other within the group. It is scheduled to start from June 19 and the games will be played across four West indies locations.